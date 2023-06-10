“He’d sell his grandmother if he can get the right price” – Harry Redknapp on Daniel Levy amid Harry Kane to Manchester United rumors

Harry Redknapp recently joked about Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's potential move to Manchester United. Redknapp was asked whether Daniel Levy would sell Kane to a direct rival like the Red Devils.

The former Spurs manager had an amusing response, as he said (via talkSPORT):

"Yeah, yeah, Daniel don't care who he sells to, as long as he gets the money. Daniel Levy will sell to anybody. He'd sell his grandmother if he can get the right price!"

Manchester United are expected to sign a new striker in the summer. Harry Kane, along with Victor Osimhen, is leading the club's wishlist. A transfer for the Englishman is expected to cost in the vicinity of €100 million. Apart from the Red Devils, La Liga giants Real Madrid are also interested in the attacker.

Kane had a phenomenal season with Tottenham. He scored 32 goals and provided five assists in 49 matches across competitions. The Englishman has so far scored 280 goals and has provided 64 assists for the London club. He is Tottenham's all-time top scorer in history.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is looking to recharge

Raphael Varane played a crucial role for Manchester United this season. The Frenchman was a constant presence at the heart of the defense. He made 34 appearances across competitions, helping the team keep 13 clean sheets.

Varane, who has retired from international duty, is looking to spend some time resting and recharging for the upcoming season. He told Canal+ (via Manchester United's official website):

“Yeah, it has been a very long season. So the last rest was in June last year! So yeah, I think it's important to charge the batteries and come back stronger."

He added:

"I think sometimes it's the best work you can do. So I need to rest too. And as I say, come back stronger because the next season will be a big challenge and I’m very excited. So we have to be ready for it.”

Varane and Lisandro Martinez's partnership has fixed United's defensive woes to some extent. The duo is once again expected to be a pivotal part of the team next season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes