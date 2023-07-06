“He’d still be in my first XI” - Danny Murphy plays down claims that Liverpool superstar could join Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has insisted that club captain Jordan Henderson is still in shape to start for Liverpool. Murphy does not think the England midfielder should move to Saudi Arabia.

Reports this week have suggested that Steven Gerrard is keen on getting Henderson to the Middle East. The Reds legend was appointed the manager of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq and is planning to lure his former players and teammates.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy claimed that Henderson was still capable of starting for Liverpool and it would be a shock if he moved to the Middle East. He said:

“(Henderson leaving) would surprise me. Unless (there is) an honest conversation with Jurgen Klopp about the amount of games he is going to play or not. Jordan still looks physically brilliant. He still looks like he's got loads to give. He would still be in my Liverpool first XI, 100 per cent. Absolutely 100 per cent. I'd be really surprised (if he joined Gerrard in Saudi Arabia)."

The 33-year-old midfielder has two years left on his contract at Anfield. He played 43 matches for the Reds last season and assisted three times.

Jordan Henderson wanted Liverpool to sign Jude Bellingham

Jordan Henderson saw Jude Bellingham as his successor at Liverpool and urged the club to sign him. The club captain believed that the 20-year-old had massive potential and had the right mentality to succeed.

He was talking to the media and 90MIN quoted him as saying:

"I'm sure he'll sit down with his family and in the future to decide what route he wants to take. Whatever route that is or whatever club that is, that will be a lucky club to have him. His potential is through the roof, really. He can be as good as he wants to be."

He added:

"He's got the right mentality, which is the most important thing. He's really special and I can't believe his age and his mentality – how he applies himself to training and games…everything. I've never seen it before so I'm pretty confident he'll be a pretty good player for many years to come."

However, the Reds missed out on Bellingham after they refused to match the asking price set by Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid have snapped him up for a reported €120 million fee.

