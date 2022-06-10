“He was my dad’s hero” – Manchester United legend David Beckham reveals one player from the past he would have loved to play with

Manchester United legend David Beckham has named Sir Bobby Charlton as the player he would have loved to have shared the pitch with.

When asked by best friend and former United and England teammate Gary Neville on The Overlap Youtube channel who the player from history would be, Beckham stated:

"Bobby Charlton. He was my dad's hero, that's why my middle name is Robert."

While Neville was surprised by the revelation that Charlton was the reason for Beckham's middle name, he clearly agreed with the former winger's lightening quick answer.

Charlton is generally considered to be Manchester United's and England's greatest ever player, having scored 249 times in 758 games for the Red Devils. The iconic attacking-midfielder also won three first division titles with his boyhood club, as well as the FA Cup and the European Cup in 1968.

The now 84-year-old was also a key member of the Three Lions side that won England's only ever major tournament, the 1966 World Cup. Charlton was recently the Red Devils' and England's record goalscorer until Wayne Rooney overtook both milestones.

Stop That Zizou @StopThatZizou



Beckham - “Zidane”



Last Minute Free-Kick who would you want on it?Beckham - “Zidane” Last Minute Free-Kick who would you want on it? 🎯 Beckham - “Zidane” https://t.co/ZSCNd72p0w

David Beckham snubs Manchester United stars when naming his favourite ever teammate

Former England captain Beckham is one of the most famous footballers in the world, following his incredibly successful spells at the likes of United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

The former midfielder made 394 appearances and scored 85 times during his time at the Red Devils, where he had previously graduated from the youth academy.

Beckham would ultimately leave Old Trafford in 2003 under difficult circumstances, following an alleged fallout with then-boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Neville asked "Becks" a series of quickfire questions ranging from tattoos, to fashion, to what his favorite Spice Girls song is.

When the Sky Sports pundit asked the Inter Miami owner who the best player he shared a pitch with was, Beckham quickly replied:

"Zidane."

The Frenchman is widely regarded as the greatest midfielder of his generation, having won countless trophies, including the 1998 World Cup.

The retired playmaker was famous for his skill, power and ball control, while also scoring some of the greatest goals European football has ever seen.

Beckham gave Zidane high praise by picking him, as he has also played alongside the likes of Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Ronaldinho throughout his illustrious career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far