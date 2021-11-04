“He is deadly” – Teddy Sheringham feels Manchester United must look to win Champions League with “phenomenal” Cristiano Ronaldo

Premier League legend Teddy Sheringham believes Manchester United should look to win the UEFA Champions League while they have Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo joined the Red Devils from Juventus over the summer on a last-minute deal. Manchester City were said to be leading the race to sign the Portuguese, but the Red Devils swooped in to win his signature.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in spectacular form since returning to Old Trafford, having netted nine times in 11 matches for Manchester United across all competitions. Five of those goals have come in four Champions League fixtures, while he has scored four goals across seven Premier League matches.

Speaking after Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Atalanta, Sheringham said his former team will be looking to win the Champions League. He was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail (via Football365):

“When you’ve got Ronaldo in your team, you’re looking to win it. Ronaldo will be looking to win it – he has done it before on many occasions and he will want to win it again.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was on song again when Manchester United faced Atalanta in Bergamo on Tuesday. The forward netted stoppage-time equalizers at the end of either half to help his side secure a crucial point away from home.

Sheringham was lavish in his praise for the Portuguese, saying:

“He is deadly, he knows how to score goals, he’s so focused, he’s so professional. He is unbelievable. Where would they be without him? I’m not sure.”

Manchester United now have one foot in the Round of 16 of this season's Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will hope to seal the deal on Matchday 5 when they take on Villarreal.

"When the chance to sign a player of Cristiano Ronaldo’s calibre comes up, you have to snap them up" - Former Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham

Teddy Sheringham believes the draw against Atalanta could serve as a springboard for Manchester United to reach new levels going forward. Sheringham, who played 113 times for the Red Devils between 1997 and 2001, said:

“Things change very quickly and all United need to do is get to the next level and after that result [vs Atalanta], United are in a good position to get to the next level. That is why when the chance to sign a player of Ronaldo’s calibre comes up, you have to snap them up.”

The 55-year-old went on to heap more praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that he has been one of the two best players in the world over the last decade.

“For me, he is one of the two best players in the world and has been for the last twelve years – he’s phenomenal.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has netted in each of Manchester United's four Champions League fixtures this season. He will now look to help them secure a positive result when Manchester City visit Old Trafford this weekend for a derby in the Premier League.

