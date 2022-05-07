"He has to decide"- Carlo Ancelotti hopes 25-year-old Real Madrid midfielder stays at club

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that he will 'be delighted' if Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos stays put at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The Italian was questioned on the 25-year-old's future with the club ahead of his team's clash with Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Real Madrid won the La Liga title last weekend, thanks to a 4-0 victory over Espanyol.

They progressed to the UEFA Champions League final with an incredible 6-5 aggregate win over Manchester City in the semifinals. Despite their incredible season, the club are expected to make changes to their squad next season.

Ceballos returned to the Spanish capital last summer after spending two seasons on loan with Arsenal. The midfielder missed the first four months of the season due to an ankle injury but has become a prominent member of Ancelotti's squad after returning to action.

However, Ceballos has been starved of regular playing time and could seek a move away this summer. Ancelotti, though, hopes the former Arsenal loanee will continue at the Bernabeu next season.

"Ceballos? I spoke with him. and he knows what I think about him; the club knows it too. Now he has to decide what's best (for) his career. If he stays I'll be delighted", said Ancelotti as per Madriduniversal.

Ceballos has made 15 appearances across competitions for the Spanish giants this season, starting the last two league games. The 25-year-old could start in the Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano. Ancelotti could opt to give chances to some of the fringe players in the last four games of the La Liga campaign.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Carlo Ancelotti wants Dani Ceballos to continue at Real Madrid and the club is considering renewing his contract for 2 or 3 years. Carlo Ancelotti wants Dani Ceballos to continue at Real Madrid and the club is considering renewing his contract for 2 or 3 years. @Ramon_AlvarezMM 🇪🇸 Carlo Ancelotti wants Dani Ceballos to continue at Real Madrid and the club is considering renewing his contract for 2 or 3 years. @Ramon_AlvarezMM https://t.co/FH57OJV9BF

Dani Ceballos could leave Real Madrid if they sign a midfielder this summer

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Semi-Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid are expected to prioritise signing a world-class midfielder this summer to replace Luka Modric. The 36-year-old has been in incredible form for Los Blancos in the last few seasons but has entered the twilight of his career.

According to Football.london, the Spanish giants are interested in signing French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The 22-year-old's potential arrival is likely to push Dani Ceballos down the pecking order.

Real Madrid News @onlyrmcfnews MARCA: At the moment, Real Madrid have not offered Dani Ceballos a new contract nor have they firmly decided to sell him. MARCA: At the moment, Real Madrid have not offered Dani Ceballos a new contract nor have they firmly decided to sell him. 🇪🇦 https://t.co/hz99qSifEG

He could, therefore, seek a move away from the club if they sign Tchouameni. As per El Nacional, Villarreal are interested in signing the midfielder this summer.

Edited by Bhargav