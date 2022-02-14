"He hasn't declined" - Brendan Rodgers reveals contract status of Manchester United and Arsenal target

Manchester United and Arsenal target Youri Tielemans is yet to extend his contract with Leicester City. Recent reports have suggested that Tielemans has turned down an extension offer. The Belgian's current contract with the Foxes is set to expire at the end of next season and a serious bid from a suitor could push the club to sell the player.

However, during a recent post-match conference, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers revealed that Tielemans hasn't rejected any contract offers and added that the interest around him was created by other people.

"He hasn't declined. For me his position is exactly the same as what it was. He's a fantastic player and there's been no movement whatsoever, he's a player who has continued to work and is working well. Till the last day he's here. Whether that’s at the end of the contract or summer or beyond that, he will always give his best because he's a top professional and he showed his commitment today. There's interest trying to be generated by other people," said Brendan Rodgers.

The Belgian international is a stronghold in Leicester City's midfield. The 24-year-old, who is a complete midfielder, has often played in a double pivot this season. The Foxes signed the Belgian from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2019 for €45 million as the club saw huge potential in him.

The best version of Tielemans came out under Brendan Rodgers, who has certainly elevated his play. The midfielder has made 28 appearances for the Foxes this season and has managed to contribute seven goals and three assists.

There has been some strong interest from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, who are working to bolster their midfield ahead of the upcoming season. With Manchester United star Paul Pogba reportedly on his way out of the club, the Red Devils could bring in Tielemans as a replacement for the Frenchman.

Arsenal also have similar issues in midfield as they lack depth. Signing the Belgian could be a huge boost for Arsenal. He could just walk into the starting eleven of the Gunners with his current form.

Manchester United and West Ham United dropping points can be an advantage for Arsenal

The Premier League top-four race is wide open and anything could happen by the end of the season. Currently the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are battling it out for a top-four finish.

The latest results from the Premier League could be a huge turning point in the top four race as Manchester United and West Ham have both dropped points this week.

These outcomes could be considered an advantage for Arsenal, who have played fewer games than the current third, fourth and fifth placed clubs. This could be the right time for the Gunners to raise their standards and go all out in the upcoming matches.

