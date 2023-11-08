“He is a defender’s nightmare” - Daniel Sturridge delivers glowing verdict on Liverpool star

Former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge waxed lyrical about Darwin Nunez, claiming the Uruguayan has the potential to continue improving at Anfield.

Nunez joined the Reds last summer from Benfica in a €75 million deal. Despite showing glimpses of greatness, he initially struggled to fully adjust to Premier League football, scoring 15 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Many pundits were quick to write the 24-year-old off last season. However, Nunez has started the current campaign in brilliant form, netting seven goals and registering five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.

Despite his goal contributions significantly increasing, Nunez has been guilty of missing several big chances to score - a trait that haunted him last season as well.

Sturridge chose to focus on the positives during a segment on Sky Sports, saying (via Liverpool ECHO):

“I think he brings an excitement, an aggression in attack in terms of the runs he makes in behind. He’s an exciting player to watch and I think he is a defender's nightmare. Of course one of the things that he has to improve on is his finishing and that will come with time. But I think in terms of the type of player he is, he is going to get a lot of opportunities in games based on the runs he makes."

Nunez will be aiming to get on the scoresheet in the Reds' next fixture against Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, November 9.

Serie A giants interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara in 2024: Reports

According to Fichajes, Serie A titans Juventus and Inter Milan are both open to signing Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara in the summer of 2024 as a free agent.

The Spaniard's contract is set to expire next summer and the club reportedly will not be offering an extension. Thiago is approaching the twilight years of his career and, at the age of 32, has struggled to stay fit in recent years.

Thiago hasn't featured for the Reds in nearly seven months due to a serious hip injury. Despite undergoing surgery, he has still been unable to get back to full fitness and is expected to be sidelined for another two months.

The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona superstar has made just 97 appearances for Liverpool in three seasons, scoring three goals and providing six assists.