"He most definitely deserves one" - Ian Rush heaps praise on Liverpool midfielder after latest reports about a contract extension

Legendary Liverpool forward Ian Rush believes midfielder James Milner warrants a new contract. The former England international's contract runs out at the end of the current season and he will be in a position to leave Anfield on a free transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have offered Milner a one-year extension that will see him stay at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Ian Rush believes Milner has done enough this season to deserve an extension despite being in the twilight of his career. Speaking to Gambling.com (via the Kop Times), the club's record goalscorer was quoted as saying the following:

“Reports suggest James Milner is to be offered a one-year extension to his Liverpool contract and if that is the case, then I’d have to say he most definitely deserves one.”

James Milner has become a bit-part player under Jurgen Klopp in the last few seasons. The 36-year-old midfielder usually makes appearances off the bench to control games when Liverpool are in the lead.

Milner did get a rare start against Newcastle United in the Premier League last weekend. The midfielder put in a Man-of-the-Match performance in the game at St. James' Park as the Reds secured a narrow 1-0 victory. Milner made an inch-perfect tackle on Fabian Schar, which led to Naby Keita scoring the game's only goal.

As things stand, James Milner has made 35 appearances for Liverpool this season across all competitions and has contributed three assists along the way.

Liverpool face Chelsea in the FA Cup final next weekend

Jurgen Klopp's side have booked a place in this season's FA Cup as well as the UEFA Champions League final. It is worth mentioning that the Reds have already won the Carabao Cup earlier this year.

Liverpool take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, 14 May at Wembley Stadium. Both sides faced one another in the Carabao Cup final as well, which the Reds won in a penalty shootout.

The Merseyside club have also made it through to their third Champions League final in five years. They will take on an in-form Real Madrid side in the final in Paris on 28 May.

Both sides faced each other in the Champions League final back in 2018, with Real Madrid winning 3-1 on that occasion.

