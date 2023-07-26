“He is definitely going for the money” – Ex-teammate delivers honest verdict on Jordan Henderson leaving Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq

Former Premier League footballer Clinton Morrison has defended Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's decision to move to Al Ettifaq.

The England international is set to join the Saudi Pro League side after the Reds accepted a £12 million plus add-ons bid for his services.

Many have criticized the midfielder for moving to the Middle East and playing in a country that is known for its anti-LGBTQ laws, including punishment by death. Henderson has been a vocal activist for the community over the years at Anfield and has been condemned for seemingly going against his principles.

However, Morrisson has ushered to the Liverpool captain's defense, insisting that the money will be life-changing for him and his family. The Englishman, who was Henderson's teammate at Coventry in 2009, told Sky Sports (as quoted by HITC):

“I was surprised because I thought Jordan Henderson would stay at Liverpool. The money that is being talked about, and at Jordan Henderson’s age, you can understand why he has gone to Saudi Arabia. It’s life-changing money for his family."

Regarding Henderson reuniting with Steven Gerrard, who is currently managing Al Ettifaq, Morrison added:

“He’s going to work with Steven Gerrard. It’s a project. He wants to be part of the project. Steven Gerrard is building a project there and he wants to be a part of that. He is definitely going for the money."

Morrison then stated that he believes the move will not tarnish Henderson's legacy at Anfield. The Englishman concluded:

“I don’t think it’s damaged (his reputation). I know him personally, I played with him at Coventry. It’s not damaged, in my eyes, for Jordan Henderson to go there.”

As reported by The Athletic, Henderson will earn around £700,000 per week at the Saudi Arabian club.

"He will get criticism" - Jamie Carragher gives his take on Jordan Henderson's Liverpool exit

Reds icon Jamie Carragher has weighed in on Henderson's move to Al Ettifaq. The Englishman, while admitting the midfielder will receive criticism over the transfer, has wished his compatriot well.

Carragher wrote on Twitter (as quoted by The Mirror):

"The money is difficult to turn down hence why virtually no one has, a great servant & player for Liverpool. He will get criticism because he got a lot of praise for his stance on LGBT+ in the past."

"Not a player in his prime but again a big statement to get the Liverpool captain to the Saudi league. A good deal for Liverpool also."

Henderson's move to the Saudi Pro League will see an end to his 12-year stint at Anfield since his move from Sunderland in 2011. The England international has registered 492 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit, scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists.

Henderson is the only Reds captain to win every trophy available at the club.