“He is definitely a great player” – Rivaldo says Manchester United star has established himself as the ‘boss’ at Old Trafford

Brazilian icon Rivaldo claims that Casemiro has become the boss of Manchester United's midfield.

Casemiro, 30, arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid this past summer for €70 million.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder took his time breaking into Erik ten Hag's starting XI but has displaced Scott McTominay in the middle of the park

He has become an integral member of United's midfield, featuring 22 times, scoring two goals, and providing as many assists.

Casemiro is earning plaudits for his dominance in midfield for the Red Devils, and his compatriot Rivaldo has touched on the early stages of his career at Old Trafford.

He believes the Brazilian showed ambition by deciding to join Ten Hag's side off the back of a La Liga and Champions League double-winning season with Madrid:

"Casemiro showed his ambition as a player by moving from a safety position at Real Madrid to embracing a tough challenge at a Manchester United team in a current title crisis."

Rivaldo then alluded to the adaptation process that Casemiro underwent upon his arrival:

"But he needed a few weeks to adapt to Premier League and now he is the boss of the Man Utd midfield, helping his defence in becoming not so vulnerable and at the same time still having the guts to go forward and score some goals."

The Barcelona great lauded Casemiro as a great player and attributed Manchester United's impressive form to the midfielder's quality and personality.

The Red Devils are fourth in the Premier League table, trailing league leaders Arsenal by nine points.

Rivaldo added:

"He is definitely a great player with tonnes of quality and personality and Man Utd team is clearly improving since his arrival. They are closing in on third place and dreaming about an eventual title fight that no one saw coming a few months ago."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug As Neymar said, “Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a while now.” As Neymar said, “Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a while now.” #MUFC 🚨🇧🇷 As Neymar said, “Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a while now.” #MUFC https://t.co/42rKke55Kz

Manchester United are set to sign Jack Butland on a six-month loan deal from Crystal Palace

Butland is set to seal a loan move to Manchester United.

Manchester United are reportedly on the brink of signing Butland from Palace on a six-month loan, per the Daily Mail.

The English goalkeeper has undergone a medical on Thursday (5 January) ahead of his loan move to Old Trafford.

Butland has been at Palace since 2020 and has made 17 appearances for the Seagulls, keeping three clean sheets.

However, he has not featured for Patrick Vieira's side this season.

The Red Devils are keen to provide backup for current no.1 David de Gea after Martin Dubravka returned to Newcastle United, cutting his loan spell short.

Butland has earned nine international caps for England and has had spells at Birmingham City, Stoke City, and Leeds United.

Poll : 0 votes