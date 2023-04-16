"He definitely has the qualities to play top football" – Manchester United's Erik ten Hag wants 'great player' to stay with the club next season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has suggested that Anthony Martial will remain at the club next season despite his injury struggles.

Martial, 27, has established himself as a vital squad member at Old Trafford since arriving from Monaco in a deal worth up to £58 million in 2015. He has helped his side lift a total of five trophies, including the 2015-16 FA Cup and the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League crown.

A right-footed forward blessed with finishing and directness, the 30-cap France ace has blown hot and cold for the Old Trafford outfit of late. He has started 10 games out of his 18 appearances across all competitions so far this season, registering 10 goal contributions.

During a pre-match press conference, Ten Hag was asked if Martial will remain at Manchester United for the upcoming season. He replied:

"From my point of view, yeah."

When asked if Martial could be a regular starter, Ten Hag responded:

"It's difficult to say because the [injury] history shows different, but I want him to be because he's a great player. He definitely has the qualities to play top football. When he's fit, our team plays better."

When asked if Martial could feature across the frontline, Ten Hag replied:

"I think he can. But for me, he's best as a centre-forward but I think he can play in more positions."

Overall, the Lyon academy graduate has registered 86 goals and 53 assists in 287 matches across all competitions for Manchester United.

Manchester United urged to make player-plus-cash deal for Tottenham Hotspur star

Speaking on the Wrighty's House podcast, Arsenal legend Ian Wright claimed that Manchester United should offer £60 million plus Anthony Martial to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. He elaborated:

"When you look at Manchester United's trajectory and where they are moving towards... get Kane for three years. United will definitely do something because they're not a million miles away right now."

Sharing his thoughts on United's pursuit of Kane, Wright continued:

"I'm confused how the speculation has come out, it must be from his camp. But if United came in now, let's say, they put £60 million on the table and throw in Martial, that's a very good deal in all honesty."

Kane, 29, has emerged as a hot topic of discussion as he is in the final 14 months of his current contract. He has been speculated to be on the lookout for a potential summer move to an elite club in search of titles.

