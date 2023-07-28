The separation of Shakira and Gerard Pique has led to another news story. The Columbian singer's new post on Instagram recently was met with social media celebrity Angel Lopez's attack on the former Barcelona defender.

After more than a decade of being together, Shakira and Pique got separated last year. The couple initially wanted to maintain their privacy about the split, with the reason being concealed. However, as the layers started unfolding, the separation became disagreeable.

From legal battles for custody to indirect public attacks, the two former lovers were involved in a lot of drama. Hence, whenever Shakira or Gerard Pique upload something on social media, their fans and some other celebrities, never shy away from taking a shot at the former partners.

Something similar happened when the Columbian singer uploaded a few of her pictures on Instagram. She captioned the post:

"Something about windows and wardrobes!"

As soon as the post got uploaded, her fans flooded the comments section. However, among all the reactions, one of the comments was made by social media star Angel Lopez.

"Pique was definitely sucking your collagen Shakira because you beautiful. He was definitely a vampire of all sorts," Lopez commented.

Replying to the comment, a few users supported the TikTok star. On the flip side, some of them stated that bringing the former Barcelona star's name in the post was an unnecessary practice.

Shakira got to know about Gerard Pique's betrayal while her dad was in ICU

Gerard Pique and Shakira in happier times

The split between Shakira and Gerard Pique turned out to be the most talked about topic in recent times. However, the separation was an incredibly difficult episode in the Columbian singer's life.

While talking to People en Español, the 46-year-old revealed that she got to know about Pique's infidelity through the media while her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was in the ICU. He was receiving treatment following a dreadful accident.

"While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU," she said.

The Columbian superstar also revealed that she thought she won't be able to survive the shock. The 46-year-old said that she has always seen her father as her best friend, and during the time of betrayal, she wanted him the most, but he was admitted to the ICU.