“He is delivering right now” – Rio Ferdinand changes his opinion about Arsenal star

Rio Ferdinand has changed his opinion about Arsenal star Martin Odegaard, saying the Norwegian is delivering this season. The Manchester United legend previously questioned whether captaincy would be tough to handle for the former Real Madrid midfielder.

Arsenal are in fine form this season and lead the Premier League table by five points. The Gunners have been the team to beat this season and have dropped points in just two matches - a draw against Southampton and a loss to Manchester United.

Speaking on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show, Ferdinand admitted he had doubts if captaincy could be a burden for the midfielder. He said:

"I was as pleased as anyone to see Odegaard be the man to step up and have that moment. We've got technical people behind the scenes, can you get that clip up and show what I actually said, I said it 'could' be something that weighs heavy on him. Whether or not it happens, I didn't say it would. I said it could. I hoped it wouldn't, but it could."

He continued:

"One thing you can't question with this kid is that he's been a child superstar, we've known about him since he was probably 13 or 14 years old. He is delivering right now, as captain of Arsenal football club."

Arsenal praises by Manchester United legend

Rio Ferdinand was speaking about the Gunners' win over Wolverhampton Wanderers when he heaped praise on the Gunners.

He claimed that Mikel Arteta has fixed things that were missing at the club for the last 10-15 years and said:

"We spoke with Mikel Arteta about this the other day, about checking the boxes and ticking off certain things that have hindered Arsenal football club over the last probably 10 or 15 years. Being soft in the centre and being easy to play against sometimes, away games being hit and bullied, and players and fans calling them out – I remember Troy Deeney called them out."

He added:

"But right now they're ticking off those boxes. That game was one where they probably get beat 1-0 in years gone by. But I didn't have any doubts, I was thinking, 'When are they going to score?'"

The north London club players have now left on the World Cup break. The club's next match is on Boxing Day at home to West Ham United.

