"He delivers on the big stage" - Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard wants to snap up on-loan star Philippe Coutinho 

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho joined Aston Villa on loan in January for more playing time. He was reunited with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, who is the coach of the Villans team right now.

Gerrard has praised the Brazilian midfielder since his January move. The midfielder has scored three goals and made three assists in seven appearances for Villa in the Premier League so far.

He scored a goal and made an assist in their 4-0 hammering of Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Speaking after the game (as quoted by Daily Mail), Gerrard expressed his admiration for his former teammate.

The former England international said:

"Phil was successful at Barcelona but he had difficult periods as well. He got to the stage where he needed a change of scenery and a different movie. We want to be that movie for him because if we want to get to where we want to be, we need to build it around talents like Phil, because at his best he is a high-level player."

Gerrard also indirectly talked about buying Coutinho permanently at the end of the season. He said:

"All good teams have game-changers who the opposition are really concerned about before a ball is kicked. Phil has that status and he is giving belief to his team-mates."

He added:

"Our strikers Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings want him alongside them because he delivers on the big stage. I don’t control transfer fees or wages. All I can do is give my opinion to (sporting director) Johan Lange, (chief executive) Christian Purslow and the owners. They are watching the games and they will make the final decision. Phil has shown what he is capable of so far."

Can Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa buy Philipe Coutinho next season?

There is no doubt that the Aston Villa manager will want Coutinho to be at Villa next season. However, that is not as easy at it sounds because of the huge sums involved.

The Brazilian's wages are reportedly £250,000 a week. This is even on the higher side for a club like Barcelona, let alone Villa. Moreover, he still has one year left on his contract with the Spanish club. Hence, he might cost around £33 million if Gerrard and co. want to buy him this summer.

However, if he continues to perform like this, the Aston Villa board will surely be tempted to shell out the cash.

