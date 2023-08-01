“He is a very demanding manager” – Manchester United star delivers verdict on playing under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot has claimed that Erik ten Hag is a 'very demanding manager' to play for.

The Dutch tactician took charge of the club last summer and has since led them back to the UEFA Champions League along with winning the EFL Cup. It has resulted from ruthless decision-making and imposing his ideology on the team from day one.

Ten Hag notably starved Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire of the regular playing time they were used to before his arrival. He also oversaw David de Gea's departure after a 12-year stay at the club last month in favor of signing Andre Onana.

Dalot was one of the players who immediately benefitted from Ten Hag's arrival and was made a pinned starter at right-back in the first half of the 2022-23 season. After the showpiece event in Qatar, he had to jostle with Aaron Wan-Bissaka for playing time.

The Portugal international nevertheless ended the season having made 26 Premier League appearances — the most since he arrived from Porto in 2018. Speaking about playing under Ten Hag, he told the club's official website:

"The way that he wants to play suits the way that I want to play football, as well, and it’s been a pleasure to work with him, he is a very demanding manager. He pays attention to the details and I like that. It’s been a joy to play and be coached by him."

Dalot, 24, signed a new five-year contract at Old Trafford in May, affirming his status as a key player in the former Ajax manager's set-up.

Dalot says he is comfortable playing on either flank in defense for Manchester United

One of Diogo Dalot's strongest suits is his versatility. The Manchester United full-back can seamlessly transition between playing on both flanks in defense.

The former Porto player is primarily a right-back by trade but he has played on the left flank before. He notably did so for large parts of the 2020-21 season during his loan spell with AC Milan.

Out of his 40 appearances last season, five came on the left flank of the defense. Speaking about his versatility, he told the aforementioned source:

"For me, playing on the right and the left, it is comfortable both ways. I have shown that and I have had the opportunity a lot to play on the left. I have no problems with either parts of that."

Manchester United don't have a shortage of left-backs even after Alex Telles' move to Al-Nassr this summer. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are expected to be Ten Hag's go-to men in that position next term.