"He does deserve to be in the Champions League" - Trevor Sinclair suggests Arsenal star could replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Former England international Trevor Sinclair feels Arsenal star Bukayo Saka could replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

The 20-year-old is enjoying his best campaign with the Gunners, with eight goals in all competitions so far, including seven in the Premier League. Since bursting onto the scene in 2019, he has come a long way, and has carried Mikel Arteta's side on his shoulders many times this season.

Aside from finding the net, Saka has also created numerous chances, and helps out defensively too.

“He’s the perfect Liverpool player with the energy he’s got, his attitude, everything. I’d love to see him play under Jurgen Klopp in that system.” [ Adrian Durham on Bukayo Saka: “I think he is made for Liverpool.“He’s the perfect Liverpool player with the energy he’s got, his attitude, everything. I’d love to see him play under Jurgen Klopp in that system.” [ @talkSPORT Adrian Durham on Bukayo Saka: “I think he is made for Liverpool.“He’s the perfect Liverpool player with the energy he’s got, his attitude, everything. I’d love to see him play under Jurgen Klopp in that system.” [@talkSPORT] https://t.co/Y20joEcuHB

Saka's evolution has garnered attention from all quarters, including Liverpool, who could be in the market for a new forward soon. That's because Salah has less than 18 months left on his contract, and negotiations for an extension haven't been fruitful yet.

If Salah leaves, Saka could be a good replacement, according to Sinclair. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said:

“We know Mo Salah hasn’t signed his contract. If you’re gonna get someone like Saka in, that’s a safe pair of boots.”

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka deserves to play in Champions League, says Trevor Sinclair

Bukayo Saka has developed into one of Arsenal's leading players, and Sinclair is particularly impressed by his maturity. He said about the young player:

“The thing that’s impressed me the most is how mature he is. How much responsibility he takes. He looks like a mature, seasoned pro. To have that at such a young age, and have goals and assists… he does deserve to be in the Champions League.

The Gunners, who haven't played in the Champions League since the 2016-17 season, face a tough fight to return to the competition next season. They're currently sixth in the league table with 42 points, but have a few games in hand over Manchester United, West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He has scored or assisted against 20 of them.



What are your young-stars up to? Bukayo Saka has started games against 23 different Premier League clubs during his Arsenal career so far.He has scored or assisted against 20 of them.What are your young-stars up to? Bukayo Saka has started games against 23 different Premier League clubs during his Arsenal career so far. He has scored or assisted against 20 of them. 🎯 What are your young-stars up to? https://t.co/tC4vf8dKwi

If the north London side do not finish in the top four once again, Sinclair feels they could risk losing Saka to Liverpool.

“If Arsenal miss out on that, he’s got a real, serious decision to make. Arsenal have got to play their part. (Saka’s) ambition has got to be matched by the football club. If they don’t make the top four, I think there’s every chance he could leave. He’s not signed a new contract, and there will be big clubs, like Liverpool, interested."

Saka's contract with Arsenal runs till June 2024, and he is currently valued at £58.5 million.

