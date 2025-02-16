"He deserves his flowers", "Literally saved the game" - Fans praise Liverpool star for his performance in 2-1 win over Wolves

Liverpool fans have praised defender Jarrel Quansah for his contribution in their hard-fought 2-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League. The Reds returned to winning ways, having lost to Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup fourth-round clash last weekend.

A starter in the Plymouth game, academy graduate Quansah started on the bench for the Reds, with Arne Slot picking his usual duo of Ibrahima Konate and captain Virgil van Dijk at the back. The youngster was introduced at the break as Konate was taken off after the first half due to him receiving a booking.

Despite going into the second half with a 2-0 lead, Liverpool failed to register a single shot in the second half as Wolves put them under intense pressure. The relegation-threatened side forced the Reds to defend for their lives, with England U-21 international Quansah providing good security at the back.

Liverpool fans were pleased with the display of the 22-year-old center-back, who made only his sixth league appearance of the season. Some of them took to X to praise the performance of Quansah in the game.

A fan asked that Quansah receives his flowers after the game.

"think quansah deserves his flowers tbf", they wrote.

Another fan expressed their gratitude to the defender for a late intervention.

"Quansah getting to that ball first literally saved the game. I almost faint 😭😭", they posted.

Another fan declared the defender as his own Man of the Match.

"I'd give MOTM to Jarell Quansah for that single clearance. He saved us there", they wrote.

A fan pointed out that Quansah's intervention may be league-winning.

"That defending by quansah may have just won us the league", they wrote .

Another fan declared that the defender saved their season.

"Quansah saved our season lmao", they posted.

A fan pointed out that Quansah had an excellent showing.

"Quansah’s best performance of the season. Thought he was excellent", they wrote.

Despite playing only 45 minutes, Quansah made one block, two clearances, and two interceptions in the game for the Reds. He also completed 27 of 27 passes in the game, playing four passes into the final third to ease pressure for his side.

Liverpool escape Wolves barrage with win at Anfield

Liverpool extended their lead atop the Premier League standings with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Wolves at Anfield. Arne Slot's side were made to work hard for their win, as they went through an entire half of a league game without a shot for the first time since records began.

The Reds took the lead within 15 minutes through Luis Diaz, whose unconventional finish ended his 10-game drought for the side. The Colombia international was instrumental in the second goal as he won the penalty, which Mohamed Salah expertly dispatched in the 37th minute.

Salah had another goal disallowed for offside in the second half, while Diogo Jota saw a penalty call overturned by the VAR. Matheus Cunha curled one in for Wolves from the edge of the box in the 67th minute, but they failed to find a second goal.

