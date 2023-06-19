"He deserves life in prison" - Fans react as Dutch international Quincy Promes is sentenced to 18 months in jail for stabbing his cousin

Dutch footballer Quincy Promes has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after stabbing his cousin in the leg. Fans on Twitter are reacting to the shocking news.

The incident reportedly took place in July 2020. Promes stabbed his cousin at a family party in Amsterdam. The Amsterdam District Court judge said about the matter (via Sportstar):

“The suspect is a professional football player and Dutch celebrity, and therefore sets an example to others.”

Promes currently plays for Spartak Moskow. He has been a part of the team since 2020. Promes scored 25 goals and provided 10 assists in 37 matches across competitions for his club side this past season. He has so far made 214 appearances for the Russian club, netting 106 times and providing 51 assists.

Promes has also represented the Netherlands at the international level for 50 matches. The 31-year-old, however, is receiving backlash from fans on social media after the recent verdict on his action. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"18 months? He deserves life in prison."

Here are some of the reactions from angry fans on Twitter after Quincy Promes was handed an 18-month prison sentence:

Quincy Promes was previously prosecuted for cocaine supply

This is not the first time that Quincy Promes has gotten into hot water for his actions. The 31-year-old winger was previously charged with alleged involvement in the transfer of 1,362 kilos of cocaine.

The incident reportedly took place in a port in Antwerp, Belgium. The transfer reportedly took place via two shipments, with each weighing over 600 kg. Hence, he is not unfamiliar with getting into trouble with the law.

Despite being a skilled player on the pitch, who can make marks in terms of goal contributions as well, Promes' off-the-field behaviors have been under the microscope. His recent 18-month jail sentence could very well term the end of the 31-year-old former Ajax star's international career.

