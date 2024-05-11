"He deserves respect from all of us" - Brazil boss Dorival Junior explains Manchester United star's snub from Copa America squad

Brazil coach Dorival Junior has explained his rationale behind leaving Manchester United midfielder Casemiro out of his squad for Copa America, slated to begin on June 20. The 62-year-old named his 23-man squad for the tournament on Friday (May 10). Brazil will play their final friendlies with Mexico and the USA earlier in June.

The former Real Madrid star has appeared in 75 matches for Brazil ever since making his debut in 2011. Casemiro played an instrumental role in helping his country win the Copa America in 2019, with a 3-1 victory over Peru in the final.

Regarding Casemiro's exclusion from the team, here's what Dorival said while speaking to Globo Esporte (via Manchester Evening News):

"Regarding Casemiro, he deserves respect from all of us. I had a chat with him in Manchester three months ago and explained what I was thinking at the time, about his and his team's situation, and what I needed. But just because he wasn't called up this time, it doesn't mean he's been ruled out [for future call-ups] in any way."

He added:

"He knows exactly what I think of him and that is the main thing. Tomorrow I will have another chat with him and outline what I think may happen in the future, because he is a player that deserves consideration, affection and respect. We will continue believing in a player of his level."

Besides Casemiro, Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus and Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison have been dropped as well.

Casemiro was heavily criticized following Manchester United's defeat to Crystal Palace

Manchester United's season went from bad to worse following their 0-4 loss against The Eagles on Monday (May 6).

Erik ten Hag's men were far from clinical in front of goal and were all over the place defensively. Casemiro was dribbled past eight times during the game and was more or less culpable for two out of four goals scored by Crystal Palace during the clash.

The Red Devils have just one win in their last five matches and have fallen to the eighth place in the Premier League table. The Dutch manager's future at the helm of the club looks pretty grim. Ten Hag's men might be in for another thrashing when they take on title-contenders Arsenal on Sunday (May 12).

Manchester United will play the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25 at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Manchester United play against Newcastle United on Wednesday (May 15) and against Brighton & Hove Albion on May 19 (Sunday) following their game against the Gunners.