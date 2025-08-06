"He would be very deserving of it" - When Brendan Rodgers named player who deserved 2016 Ballon d'Or ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and named Luis Suarez as his pick for the Ballon d'Or in 2016. He claimed that the Barcelona star was the best footballer in the world at that time and deserved the prestigious award.

Speaking to the media in 2016, Rodgers said that Suarez carried Barcelona and has been at the top level consistently. He believed that the Uruguayan star was better than Lionel Messi and Ronaldo that year and said (via Sky Sports):

"If you're talking about the Ballon d'Or and the last year then I don't think there's been any player better than Luis Suarez. In terms of that award, I think he would be very deserving of it in terms of how he's played, what he's given the team, how he's carried the team and the level that he's played at consistently."

Talking about working with Suarez at Liverpool, Rodgers added:

"I had the pleasure of working with him for two years and he was incredible and as a footballer, he is the best in the world. The biggest compliment you can give Luis is that he came to an already world-class team and he made them even better. And when I see them play now, Barcelona would not be the same team without Luis Suarez."

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or in 2016 with 745 votes, with Lionel Messi coming second with 216 points. Luis Suarez finished 4th in the votes with 91 points, after Antoine Griezmann with 198 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not deserve the 2016 Ballon d'Or, claimed Xavi

Barcelona legend also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo winning the 2016 Ballon d'Or and claimed that Lionel Messi was the better player in the year. He was not pleased with the Real Madrid superstar taking home the award and said (via beIN Sports):

"They counted the major trophies but there are other years in which they didn't use that to award the best player in the world. Leo Messi is the best despite the trophies that someone else might have won."

Cristiano Ronaldo hit back at Xavi for the comments and said:

"Everyone knows that anyone who wants to make the front pages has to talk about me. Xavi has not won a single Ballon d'Or. I have won three."

Cristiano Ronaldo won the UEFA Champions League in the 2015/16 season, while Lionel Messi won the league title with Barcelona.

