"He has designed a team in his own image" - Adrian comments on how Jurgen Klopp has changed Liverpool around

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has given an insight into the reasons behind the club's success under Jurgen Klopp ahead of their clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.

The Spanish shot-stopper has claimed that the German tactician has 'changed the mentality and philosophy' and has created a 'very united dressing room' at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp took over the reins at Liverpool in October 2015, when they languished in 10th place in the Premier League table. He has since transformed the Merseyside club into one of the strongest football teams on the planet.

He has led the club to a Champions League title, a Premier League title, a FA Cup, and an EFL Cup.

Liverpool have already won the FA Cup and EFL Cup this season and finished second in the Premier League. The Reds have the chance to win their third trophy of the season in Paris on Saturday.

Adrian believes Klopp's ability to turn players into 'superstars' has helped them maintain incredible levels of consistency and keep 'the team afloat in the most difficult moments'.

"Jurgen Klopp completely changed the mentality and philosophy with his idea of vertical football, of non-stop, of pressing and counter-pressing from '1-90'. He has designed a team in his own image and has turned several players into superstars," said Adrian as per Marca.

"In addition, he has created a very united dressing room capable of getting the team afloat in the most difficult moments."

Klopp has managed to transform the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andre Robertson into world class players during his time at Anfield.

He has built a dynasty at Anfield and has indicated his desire to continue developing the club by signing the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool FC @LFC

LMA Manager of the Year



So glad he’s a Red Premier League Manager of the SeasonLMA Manager of the YearSo glad he’s a Red Premier League Manager of the Season ✅LMA Manager of the Year ✅So glad he’s a Red ❤ https://t.co/qSSqzLbMhv

Klopp's ability to get the best out of Liverpool's fringe players has been a major reason behind their success

Southampton v Liverpool - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has managed to get the best out of a number of Liverpool's fringe players this season. Takumi Minamino ended the season as the club's top goalscorer in the FA Cup with four goals in five games, and in the EFL Cup with three goals in four games.

Kostas Tsimikas deputized for left-back Andrew Robertson whenever the Scotland captain was rested or injured.

The Greece international was highly impressive whenever given the opportunity and ended up scoring the decisive spotkick in the club's penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

B/R Football @brfootball



FA Cup top scorer (3)

Carabao Cup top scorer (4)

10 goals in 9 starts in all comps

100.8 minutes per goal in all comps



Takumi Minamino for Liverpool this season:FA Cup top scorer (3)Carabao Cup top scorer (4)10 goals in 9 starts in all comps100.8 minutes per goal in all comps Takumi Minamino for Liverpool this season:FA Cup top scorer (3)Carabao Cup top scorer (4)10 goals in 9 starts in all comps100.8 minutes per goal in all comps✨ https://t.co/xvjbXEz617

Joe Gomez was deployed as a right-back on multiple occasions this season. The England international produced eye-catching displays and reminded Klopp and the club's supporters of his talent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arjun Panchadar