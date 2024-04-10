"He desperately wants to win this" - Pundit says Lionel Messi is 'going to be out for blood' as Inter Miami take on Monterrey in CONCACAF Cup

Pundit Matt Doyle has opened up on Lionel Messi's impending return to action in Inter Miami's Concacaf Champions Cup clash against C.F. Monterrey on Wednesday, April 10.

The Herons will face Monterrey away in the second leg of their quarter-final clash, having lost the first leg 2-1 at home last week. David Ruiz was also sent off for them and will miss Wednesday's clash.

Lionel Messi missed the first leg due to a muscular injury. He was, however, present at the game, and as per ESPN, he was furious with some of the decisions made by the referee. He also had a confrontation with Monterrey manager Tano Ortiz and the officials after the game.

The Argentine will be available for the second leg after he returned to action in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against Colorado FC on April 6. Ahead of Wednesday's clash, pundit Matt Doyle explained how Messi will be desperate to win the tie, saying (via Inter Miami News):

“It’s Lionel Messi man, he’s the greatest player the game’s ever seen, so it’s tough to pick against him in something he wants to win, and he desperately wants to win this.

“I think we found that out last week after the game where there were some unpleasantries between Messi and the couple of folks from Monterrey. He’s going to start, and he’s going to be out for blood.”

Messi has made just six appearances for the Herons this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Inter Miami boss downplays Lionel Messi's confrontation with Monterrey manager

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino insisted that Lionel Messi doesn't need extra motivation for their clash against Monterrey on Wednesday. He stressed that there is plenty to talk about the game itself and not focus on such incidents.

He said in a pre-match press conference (via ESPN):

"Tomorrow's game is so great and generates [excitement], from our side at least, so it's a shame to have to talk about things that aren't happening because of football. There's so much to talk about in regards to the game tomorrow, the preview and the post-match, so getting held up by things that aren't about football is not worth it and inopportune."

Inter Miami are winless in their last four games across competitions, drawing two and losing two. They will need their skipper Lionel Messi to be at his best to overcome the deficit from the first leg.

