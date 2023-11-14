“He didn’t ask to be signed for £65 million” - Arsenal star’s father offers honest opinion on Kai Havertz’s performances 

Aaron Ramsdale's father has defended Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz amid the criticism aimed at the 24-year-old for his performances in recent months.

Havertz has struggled for form since joining the Gunners from Chelsea over the summer in a £65 million deal. The Germany international has looked devoid of confidence in recent months, scoring just one goal and providing one assist in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Mikel Arteta has continued to persist with Havertz, deploying him as a central midfielder, much to the chagrin of many fans and pundits. However, Nick Ramsdale defended the former Chelsea star, saying (via The Boot Room):

“The guy works his socks off but it’s just not working for him at the moment. Whether he’s found the right position or whatever, I don’t know. But you just can’t say, ‘He doesn’t work hard’."

He added:

“To me, watching him home and away, he doesn’t just amble around taking the money. I think we ought to give the guy a bit of slack, he didn’t ask to be signed for £65m.”

Havertz will be aiming to return to his best form in Arsenal's next fixture against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, November 25, after the international break.

"Aaron’s lost that smile" - Arsenal star's father opens up about son amid goalkeeper battle

Nick Ramsdale has revealed that his son Aaron Ramsdale has lost his smile after being dropped for David Raya in recent weeks. However, he insisted that the England international is continuing to work hard behind the scenes to ensure that Arsenal find success this season.

Ramsdale established himself as the Gunners' No. 1 shot-stopper last season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 appearances in total, helping his side qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The 25-year-old has kept two clean sheets in seven appearances this season but was dropped for Brentford loanee David Raya due to the latter's superior distribution. Raya has been decent to date, keeping six clean sheets in his 12 appearances.

Ramsdale has been left blindsided after signing a new contract with Arsenal at the end of last season. Speaking on The Highbury Squad, his father said (via Football London):

“Aaron’s lost that smile to when he was holding onto that ball at this moment in time. And it is difficult. It really is difficult to see him there and we all keep saying you need to keep smiling.”

He added:

“It’s possibly the way it's been done. Not knowing the reason why, and this is me because we don’t know why. Again, Aaron is working as hard as he can. He’s trying to do his best for the squad. He’s upbeat and he’ll do everything for Arsenal to try and win the league.”

With Raya starting each Premier League and Champions League game and the Gunners already out of the Carabao Cup, Ramsdale could have to wait until 2024 to feature in the starting XI again.