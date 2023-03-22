“He didn’t deserve that after everything he did” – Lionel Messi makes ‘ugly’ admission about Ronaldinho’s Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi recently made an admission regarding Brazilian legend Ronaldinho's exit from Barcelona. The Brazilian ace made 207 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 94 goals and providing 70 assists before leaving the club in 2008.

Messi, however, recently claimed that he would have liked the 2006 Ballon d'Or winner to stay at Camp Nou for some more time. The Argentina captain said (via Indian Express):

“What happened was ugly. He didn’t deserve that after everything he did for the club? Changing Barcelona’s history. The way he left was very strange, I wish I could have spent a couple more years with him.”

Pep Guardiola's arrival at the Catalan club put an end to Ronaldinho's time at the club and went on to join Serie A giants AC Milan.

The Brazilian was something of a mentor for Lionel Messi during his time at Camp Nou. He even provided the assist when the little magician scored his first goal for the Catalan club.

Ronaldinho recently made an amazing revelation about former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi

Coming up through the ranks of La Masia, Lionel Messi put the world on notice with his unreplicable performances for the Blaugrana. In his piece for the Player's Tribune, Ronaldinho had a few words about a young Messi, where he claimed:

"At Barcelona, you’ll hear about this kid on the youth team. He wears number 10 like you. He’s small like you. He plays with the ball like you. You and your teammates will go watch him play for Barcelona’s youth squad, and at that moment, you’ll know he’s going to be more than a great footballer. That kid is different. His name is Leo Messi."

Lionel Messi lived up to every bit of hype surrounding him and perhaps exceeded expectations with his performances for the Blaugrana. The legendary No. 10 scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for the Catalan club.

The Argentine is widely regarded as the club's greatest-ever player. Messi, though, had to leave the club after the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. He joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2021.

Poll : 0 votes