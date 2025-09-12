“He didn’t deserve that" - Ex-Barcelona star recalls Lionel Messi's sudden exit from Barcelona in 2021

Former Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has opened up about Argentine legend Lionel Messi's exit from the Catalan side in 2021. He believes that the 38-year-old did not deserve to leave the club in such a manner, as he had wanted to continue and had agreed terms over a new deal.
In 2021, Barcelona were unable to renew Messi's contract, and the Argentine had to leave the club. The Argentine had agreed to a 50% wage cut in his new deal, but the club's financial crisis meant their wage bill failed to meet La Liga limits.
Speaking to GE, Messi's former teammate Braithwaite has now admitted that the sudden exit felt strange to all players at the club. He wants the Argentine to make a return to the club before his retirement and said:
"It was strange because it happened suddenly, we were all expecting him to renew, everything was ready for the contract renewal, and suddenly he left the club. Leo is a very lovable person and helps us, and you feel comfortable with him. He was very calm. As for Leo as a player, I think I don't need to say anything. He didn't deserve that. I hope he can play his last match there because he truly deserves it."
Talking about his time at Barcelona, sharing the dressing room with Messi and more, the former striker added:
"It was something special. I think every boy dreams of playing for a club like Barcelona. When I was 18 years old, after breaking my leg and when I started playing, I told the media: 'I will play for these clubs,' and people were laughing at me. But I didn't laugh because I had a goal."
Lionel Messi and Martin Braithwaite played 44 matches together at Barcelona. The two combined for two goals, scoring one each, and they came in the league wins over RCD Mallorca and Elche CF.
Lionel Messi's emotional goodbye to Barcelona in 2021
Lionel Messi spoke at a press conference announcing his exit from Barcelona in 2021. He admitted that it was a sudden decision and he was not ready to leave the club, nor were his family prepared to leave the country.
He said (via TNT Sports):
"In recent days I've been thinking about what I can say. The truth is I can't think of anything. This is really difficult for me after so many years, being here my entire life. I'm not ready for this. This year my family and I were convinced we were going to stay here, at home, that is what we all wanted. We thought we would be staying here in Barcelona. The time we've had here has been amazing. Today I have to say goodbye to all of this."
Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain for two seasons before moving to Inter Miami in 2023.