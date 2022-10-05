"He didn’t have an easy task marking" - Michael Owen heaps praise on Arsenal defender

Former Premier League striker Michael Owen has waxed lyrical about Arsenal defender William Saliba, who impressed for the Gunners against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 win against Tottenham on Saturday (October 1). Goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka handed Spurs their first league defeat of the season.

Another player who impressed for Mikel Arteta's side was the 21-year-old defender Saliba. The Gunners failed to keep a clean sheet in the game, but the youngster produced a solid performance at the back.

Owen was among those who were impressed with the France international's display against Tottenham. Heaping praise on Saliba, the former Premier League striker hailed him as a 'terrific' player and tipped him to become world-class. He told The Final World on Premier League Productions [via HITC]:

“I think most people have noticed Saliba. He is a terrific player. He’s fast becoming a crowd favorite and a serious player. If he continues the road he is on, then we are going to be talking about this lad being world-class because his performances have been stunning so far."

Analyzing Saliba's performance further, Owen pointed out how he was pitted against a top striker in Harry Kane. Impressed with the Arsenal man's ability to cover the defensive third while the full-backs are high up the pitch, he also likened the defender to Virgil van Dijk. He said:

“He didn’t have an easy task marking Mr Kane. But, for starters, he’s not worried. This reminds me of Van Dijk. These experienced players that have got speed as well, can be really aggressive because, even if they get turned, then they have the pace to get back, so he’s not bothered about what’s behind him."

“The speed of him getting back, this is unbelievable, he gets back and recovers [to tackle Harry Kane], so even when he does make the odd lapse in concentration, he has loads of speed to get himself out – he’s a top-class prospect and it’s really encouraging for Arsenal fans.”

How has Saliba fared for Arsenal?

Arsenal acquired Saliba's services from Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne for £27 million in 2019. However, the centre-back spent the last three seasons on loan in France.

There were suggestions that Saliba would like to leave the Gunners if he is not guaranteed regular playing time in the summer. However, he has since established himself as a regular starter for Arteta's team.

The Frenchman has made eight Premier League appearances for the north London giants so far. He has helped the side keep three clean sheets, while also contributing to as many goals.

