“He didn’t have a lot of time” – Real Madrid star reflects on Ralf Rangnick’s spell at Manchester United

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has heaped praise on former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Alaba currently plays under Rangnick for Austria. The German tactician took up international management after leaving Old Trafford at the end of the 2021-22 season.

David Alaba has praised the tactical side of Rangnick in the German's first few games managing Austria. Speaking to The Athletic (via Football 365), the Real Madrid star said:

“He has been really good, you can see we have a really good plan and you can see it works for us on the pitch. He doesn’t want us to let the opponents breathe air. It is good for us.”

Alaba also believes Rangnick would have attained success at Manchester United had he been given more time. The 63-year-old manager impressee in previous spells at RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.

Alaba added:

I have known Ralf since I was 18 years old and he is a world-class coach. What he did in the past is something special and now I am seeing it close up. He showed what he can do at Leipzig, Salzburg and Hoffenheim. He didn’t have a lot of time in Manchester. He has a really good plan and knows a lot about football.”

Austria made a bright start Rangnick. They secured a comfortable 3-0 away victory over 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists Croatia. However, they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Denmark on June 6.

Meanwhile, Rangnick's time at Manchester United was one to forget. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season and exited the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16.

Manchester United linked with move for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio

Manchester United are one of two clubs linked with a move for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle). Another club in the mix is Serie A champions AC Milan.

The Red Devils are in serious need of attacking reinforcement in the summer.

There are question marks surrounding the future of Frenchman Anthony Martial after he spent the second half of the season on loan at Sevilla. United are also an attacker short after Mason Greenwood's indefinite suspension.

Asensio, meanwhile, has just one year remaining in his Real Madrid contract. The upcoming transfer window could be the perfect opportunity for Los Blancos to cash in on their winger.

