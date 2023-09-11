“He didn’t want to go back with Southgate”, “Is he drunk?” - Fans react to hilarious Jude Bellingham mistake after draw vs Ukraine

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was involved in a hilarious incident after England's 1-1 draw against Ukraine in their recent UEFA Euro qualifying game. Bellingham got into the wrong team bus and fans on Twitter are reacting to the same.

The Three Lions played out a 1-1 draw against the Ukrainians and Bellingham started the game in the middle of the park with the likes of Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson.

However, after the draw, Bellingham went straight into the Ukraine team bus, leaving fans confused. One of them commented on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing:

"He didn’t want to go back with Southgate."

Another fan commented:

"Is he drunk."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Jude Bellingham got on the wrong team bus following England's draw against Ukraine:

"He's a very complete player" - Dani Carvajal hails Jude Bellingham

Since making his move to Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham has been fantastic for the Madrid giants. He has so far scored five goals and has provided one assist in his first four games for the Madrid giants.

Bellingham is making an instant impact on the club and has also equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring in his first four La Liga matches for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal spoke highly about Bellingham's qualities and lauded his contributions to the team. He said (via Sports Brief):

“Bellingham? From the first moment, we saw that he knew what he was doing. He’s a very complete player. He moves on both sides, he’s a finisher, he uses both legs. You give him the ball & he’s able to understand his teammates from a look. That is very important.”

Jude Bellingham was touted as one of the best young players in world football even before his move to the Spanish capital. Hence, his recent form shouldn't come as a surprise. Fans will keep a keen eye on how Bellingham resumes after the international break.