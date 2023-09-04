"He is different to how he was last year" - Arsenal coach Arteta explains what changed with Fabio Vieira amid impressive run of form

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently spoke glowingly of Fabio Vieira for his upturn in form.

Vieira joined the Gunners from FC Porto last summer for £34 million but the Portuguese attacker failed to nail down a berth in the starting XI in Arteta's side. He made 33 appearances across competitions, but only 14 as a starter. He scored two goals and provided six assists.

The 23-year-old has difficult competition in the form of Martin Odegarrd and Kai Havertz to break into the Arsenal starting XI.

Fabio Vieira came in for Havertz in the 77th minute during the Gunners' 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday, September 3. He swung the game in the hosts' favor at the Emirates, providing an assist to Gabriel Jesus' 90+11th-minute strike. He also made one key pass, completed 13 successful passes, and was a danger for his side in attack.

Arteta heaped praise on Vieira for the improvement he has shown so far this season. The Arsenal boss explained why he had started Havertz over him, saying (via The Mirror):

"Today we decided to start with Kai, we knew that Fabio would have a big impact, especially in the last few minutes, or final minutes if we needed something."

However, the Spaniard coach admitted that something has changed with Vieira and he is now looking a lot more settled at the Emirates.

"Something has changed with Fabio, you notice with the crowd when he steps in he is different to how he was last year," Arteta continued. "He’s more mature, he’s more senior in the squad and his confidence in the squad is high so I’m really happy to have those options."

Vieira has two assists in two league games this season and is perhaps pushing more for a starting berth. Arteta's patience with the Portuguese midfielder is paying dividends and he could soon be playing a more prominent role for the north Londoners.

Vieira thrilled with Arsenal's 3-1 win against Manchester United

The Gunners midfielder reacts to his side's massive win.

The Portuguese playmaker was delighted with Arsenal's dramatic 3-1 win over United at the Emirates. He took to Instagram and posted:

"What a win. Let’s go gunners."

The Gunners deserved their victory but they did it the hard way after conceding an opener from Marcus Rashford. The English attacker's 27th-minute effort was canceled out by Martin Odegaard just a minute later.

Arteta's men left it late but bagged two late goals courtesy of Declan Rice (90+6') and Jesus. The win propelled Arsenal up to fifth in the league as they head into the international break.

The north Londoners will next be in action against Everton at Goodison Park on September 17. They remain unbeaten this season and have done their title credentials no harm thus far.