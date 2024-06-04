"He has different plans" - Fiorentina director provides Sofyan Amrabat transfer update after Manchester United loan spell 

Fiorentina director Prade has suggested Sofyan Amrabat wants to remain in the Premier League despite his loan spell with Manchester United ending. The Morrocan midfielder has spent the season on loan at Old Trafford.

Amrabat joined the Red Devils from Viola last summer on loan with a view to a permanent deal. United paid a £8.5 million loan fee and has the option of making the move permanent by paying a further £21.4 million, per Sky Sports.

The versatile midfielder is set to return to Fiorentina as things stand but Prade suggests he wants to leave. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I think Sofyan Amrabat wants to stay in Premier League, but Man United didn’t tell us anything yet. I’d like to keep Amrabat at Fiorentina but I think he has different plans."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Amrabat, 27, endured a mixed season at Manchester United after arriving on loan. He was forced to play a variety of different positions, starting at right-back and rarely in his defensive holding midfield role.

The Morocco international was handed the opportunity to perform in his preferred role at the end of the season. He was a standout performer as Erik ten Hag's side beat Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final (May 25).

Amrabat's contract with Fiorentina expires in June 2025 but he appears to be pushing for a departure. He joined the Serie A side from Hellas Verona in January 2020 and has made 107 appearances.

Manchester United loanee Sofyan Amrabat reportedly asked to play in his preferred position

Sofyan Amrabat was finally given a run as the Red Devils' no.6.

The National's Andy Mitten reports that Sofyan Amrabat pushed to play in his favored six position during the latter stages of the season. He is said to have spoken to Ten Hag before Manchester United faced Arsenal and pleaded to play in the role.

Amrabat was handed a start as United suffered a 1-0 loss at the Emirates on May 12. It was the start of his consistent run in the starting lineup, where he caught the eye with reliable performances in the middle of the park.

Expand Tweet

The Moroccan reportedly turned down offers from eight other clubs, including from England, Italy, Spain, and Saudi Arabia. He wanted to join the Red Devils and wants to stay at Old Trafford once his loan expires.

Amrabat's impressive end-of-season form led to him starting the FA Cup final over Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder was dropped from Ten Hag's starting XI with the former FC Utrecht man preferred.