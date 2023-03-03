"He is a different type of player than Casemiro" – Paul Parker urges Manchester United to sign highly-rated midfielder in the summer

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has urged his former club to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

De Jong, 25, was speculated to secure a big-money move to the Red Devils last summer. Despite Barcelona's wish to offload him to help balance their books, he decided against reuniting with Erik ten Hag.

A right-footed central operator blessed with passing and dribbling, the Dutchman has been in fine form for the Catalan giants this season. He has started 25 out of his 31 appearances across all competitions, registering two goals and just one assist in the process.

Speaking to SoccerNews.nl, Parker claimed that De Jong would be a brilliant fit at Manchester United under Ten Hag. He elaborated:

"I would love it if Manchester United signed De Jong. He is a different type of player than Casemiro and he is quite agile on the ball. He would fit perfectly in Ten Hag's midfield."

Showering huge praise for the former Ajax midfielder, Parker continued:

"He's a great footballer and he would make the team a lot better. De Jong would add a certain 'constancy' to the midfield and in possession he could add a lot to this United."

Comparing Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella to De Jong, Parker added:

"Nicolo Barella is also a good player, but it is a bit more difficult to fit in an Italian. I would always prefer De Jong Barella, partly because Ten Hag knows the former so well. With De Jong, United would have two strong midfielders and then a loose cannon in the number 10 position in the person of Bruno Fernandes. Frenkie sets out the lines and is also very smart. He rarely loses the ball."

De Jong, who has a contract until June 2026 at Spotify Camp Nou, has scored 15 goals and laid out 19 assists in 171 overall matches for Barcelona.

Ajax star interested in Erik ten Hag reunion as Manchester United eye deal: Reports

According to Football Insider, Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus has told his friends that he is keen on a potential reunion with Ten Hag at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have already made contact with the player's entourage to discuss the possibility of a deal for around £48 million.

Kudus, 22, has emerged as one of the best offensive performers in Europe due to his fine performances for Ajax in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Despite operating in a withdrawn forward role, he has scored 16 goals and laid out three assists in 33 overall appearances so far.

A left-footed technical operator blessed with flair and shooting, the Ghanaian also turned heads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored two goals in three group-stage matches.

Kudus has attracted transfer interest from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Borussia Dortmund.

