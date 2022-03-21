“He disappears at times from his position” – Mark Lawrenson feels Liverpool star still has a lot to learn

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has suggested the Reds will not have been impressed with the performance of Ibrahima Konate in their 1-0 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

Diogo Jota's second-half goal was enough to see Liverpool through to the semi-finals of the world's oldest club competition. They will face title rivals Manchester City in the next FA Cup fixture.

One performance during yesterday's game that Lawrenson believes will have not impressed Jurgen Klopp is that of their £35 million man Konate. First, Lawrenson commented on the potential of the former RB Leipzig defender and told Off the Ball (via Rousing the Kop):

“Konate is learning, we know he’s going to be good, great physique, quick enough."

But he soon drew upon Konate's performance in the win saying that the Reds will be concerned and continued:

“I just think, defensively, if you watch yesterday and if you watched West Ham as well, he disappears at times from his position and as good as van Dijk is, he can’t put his finger in the dike every time something happens.”

Liverpool kept a competitive Forest at bay but Lawrenson seemingly feels Konate didn't do much to stake a permanent place in Klopp's starting XI. However, unlike Lawrenson, Reds fans were full of praise for the Frenchman following his performance.

Jurgen Klopp has built a defence teams can only dream of at Liverpool

Konate is just one of the stars in Klopp's defence that has been hugely influential for the side this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has shown why many consider him the best right-back in world football with his red-hot form. He currently has two goals and eleven assists in the Premier League this season. Alexander-Arnold's attacking threat, defensive capabilities and dead-ball prowess have earned him praise from pundits and fans.

Andy Robertson continues to show consistency at left-back despite the impressive performances of understudy Kostas Tsimikas. The Scotsman has been a regular in Klopp's side since his £8.10 million move from Hull City in 2017. He has real leadership qualities along with a tenaciousness to deal with opposition attackers.

Virgil van Dijk continues to be a world-class centre-back with his aerial dominance being vital for the Reds. His partnership with the hugely impressive Joel Matip has been one of the best pairings of the season.

The likes of Tsimikas, Konate and Gomez have all made an impact when called upon. The side even possesses a talented understudy to the incredible Alisson Becker. Caiomhin Kelleher showed during the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea just what a capable shot-stopper he can be.

