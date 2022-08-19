“He is very disappointed with himself” – Jurgen Klopp reveals how Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez feels about ‘mistake’ that led to red card against Crystal Palace

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Darwin Nunez is very disappointed with himself following his red card in Monday’s (August 15) 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

The Reds’ new striker Nunez made his Anfield debut when Crystal Palace came to town on Monday night. The Uruguayan striker, who was enduring a frustrating night in front of goal, made things infinitely worse for himself when he reacted to centre-back Joachim Andersen’s repeated provocation. He head-butted the defender in a moment of madness, prompting referee Paul Tierney to show him a direct red card.

I’ll be back 🫡 Apologies to Liverpool allI’ll be back 🫡 Apologies to Liverpool all ✋🏼I’ll be back 🫡 https://t.co/iszTdSAx2i

Nunez will not be in action for Liverpool when they square off against old rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday (August 22). According to Klopp, the former Benfica man is disappointed with his actions and knew that it was a mistake on his part. When asked to comment on Nunez’s state of mind, the German coach said (via Liverpool Echo):

“Of course, we spoke to Darwin, he is very disappointed with himself. The things the center-half did, he won't be the only player doing these things. It's about emotions, of course, we've never had a situation like this. He knew [it's a mistake].”

Darwin Nunez makes undesired record in Liverpool home debut

A packed Anfield held its breath in anticipation of seeing their club-record signing in action on Monday night. Instead of seeing a brilliant goal or two, they witnessed him committing an immature foul and getting sent off in the 57th minute. Nunez’s disappointing debut made it into the Reds’ history books but for all the wrong reasons.

With his dismissal, Nunez became the first Liverpool player under Klopp to be sent off for violent conduct. He has to serve a three-match suspension before he is eligible for selection again. Additionally, the red against Crystal Palace meant that he was the second Reds player of all time to be sent off on his Premier League debut at Anfield.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Suarez on the Nunez red card: “The problem is that he’s only just arrived over there and in England, to put it lightly, they make a big deal out of everything.” Suarez on the Nunez red card: “The problem is that he’s only just arrived over there and in England, to put it lightly, they make a big deal out of everything.”

Joe Cole, who was sent off on the very same date 12 years ago, was the first to be sent off on his Anfield debut. The former England international was dismissed following a careless lunge on Laurent Koscielny in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Edited by Diptanil Roy