"He is such a disappointment", "Need to bin this guy" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate despite Portugal's 2-1 win over Germany

Portugal fans on X have criticized Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, Pedro Neto, after he struggled to make an impact during their 2-1 win over Germany. The two sides faced each other in the UEFA Nations League semi-final at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, June 4.

A Selecao had a massive opportunity to break the deadlock following a rapid counter-attack in the 33rd minute. Despite being in a great position to square the ball to Cristiano Ronaldo, Pedro Neto opted to run towards the goal, squandering the chance in the process.

Florian Wirtz headed home in the 48th minute to hand Germany the lead. However, Portugal impressed in the remainder of the second half, sealing a vital win with goals from Francisco Conceicao (63') and Cristiano Ronaldo (68').

Pedro Neto started the game down the left flank but struggled with his decision-making during his 83 minutes on the pitch. The 25-year-old created one chance for his side but landed zero shots on target from one attempt. He also lost five duels, completed none of his three attempted dribbles, and delivered one accurate cross from an attempted six (17 percent accuracy).

One Portugal fan posted:

"Neto is such a disappointment"

Another fan tweeted:

"Neto crosses are like bombs. We need to bin that guy asap"

Other fans reacted below:

"All the chances Pedro Neto is missing Ronaldo would have scored those easily," one fan insisted

"Where did it go so wrong Pedro Neto man," one fan questioned

"Neto will never see heaven for not giving clear pass to Ronaldo. How beautifully Ronaldo created so much space for himself," another tweeted

"Neto and good no suppose dey the same sentence," another typed

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare during Portugal's 2-1 win over Germany?

Cristiano Ronaldo netted the winner to inspire Portugal to a 2-1 comeback win over Germany. A Selecao have now advanced to the UEFA Nations League final, where they will face either France or Spain on June 8.

Cristiano Ronaldo garnered a match rating of 8.0. During his 89 minutes on the pitch, the 40-year-old completed 13 passes from an attempted 15 (87 percent accuracy) and created one chance for his side. However, he notably didn't have the best of games in front of goal, landing two shots on target from an attempted seven, missing one big chance in the process (29 percent accuracy).

Ronaldo has impressed for Portugal in the 2024-25 Nations League to date, recording seven goals and one assist in eight fixtures.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on June 5, 2025, at 3 AM IST. They are subject to change.

