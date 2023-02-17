"He had some discomfort today" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta issues worrying injury update on key player

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Thomas Partey is still suffering from muscle discomfort after missing the Gunners' important mid-week clash against Manchester City.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



MIkel Arteta updates on the fitness of Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe ahead of Arsenal's trip to Aston Villa 🗞️ 'There are positives to take from the City game.'MIkel Arteta updates on the fitness of Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe ahead of Arsenal's trip to Aston Villa 🗞️ 'There are positives to take from the City game.' ⭕MIkel Arteta updates on the fitness of Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe ahead of Arsenal's trip to Aston Villa 🗞️ https://t.co/7lkdS9rOg9

The Spaniard stated that Partey will have to be assessed ahead of his side's encounter against Aston Villa on Saturday (17 February).

Arteta said in a pre-match press conference (via football.london):

"He have to assess him today again. He had some discomfort, a little muscle discomfort. We have to assess him and see how he is."

Partey has played a vital role in Arteta's side, who have had a stellar 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The Ghanaian international has registered 18 league appearances for the Gunners this term, scoring two goals.

Arsenal were in pole position to win the league title for the majority of the season, which would be their first Premier League victory since their historic unbeaten run in 2004. However, the Gunners have slipped up recently, dropping points in their last three league outings.

The north London outfit lost 1-0 to Everton on 4 February and drew 1-1 against Brentford in the subsequent fixture. Arsenal then suffered a 3-1 defeat to their biggest rivals in the title race this term, Manchester City.

The loss saw the Gunners drop down to second place for the first time since gameweek three of this season. Arsenal are only behind first-placed City on goal difference and have a game in hand.

The north London outfit will be looking to secure all three points in an important away clash against Aston Villa.

"I have more belief" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes emphatic title race claim after Manchester City loss

Arsenal's 3-1 loss to Manchester City on 15 February saw goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish for the Cityzens as Bukayo Saka converted a penalty for the Gunners.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kevin De Bruyne on Instagram after Man City's win against Arsenal Kevin De Bruyne on Instagram after Man City's win against Arsenal 😅 https://t.co/1TFUKNg2QD

Despite his side dropping to second place in the standings, Arteta stated that he has even more faith in his players to win the Premier League this term.

Speaking on the loss, the Arsenal boss said (via The Mirror):

"The atmosphere and performance were really good if you take away that we gave Manchester City three goals. I don't know what more I can demand from the players to match that level. They are the best team in the world and we matched that level. After it is just about doing certain things better to beat them."

Sharing hie thoughts on the title race, he said:

"I have more belief [to win the league] because I see a team going head-to-head with them. You have to go to the next one and in three days we have another game. I have more belief in my players."

Poll : 0 votes