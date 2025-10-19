"He is a disgrace", "Needs to go to Saudi this January" - Fans rip into Liverpool superstar for his showing in 2-1 loss against Manchester United

Fans on X have criticized Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah after he struggled to make an impact during their shock 2-1 Premier League loss against Manchester United. The Reds Devils secured their first league win at Anfield since January 2016 (Sunday, October 19).

Manchester United got off to the perfect start after Bryan Mbeumo clipped the ball over Giorgi Mamardashvili to break the deadlock in the second minute. The hosts responded well, but were unable to make the most of their chances, with Cody Gakpo hitting the woodwork thrice, and both Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah missing big chances.

Gakpo tapped home in the 78th minute to level the scores. However, just when it seemed that Liverpool had regained their momentum, Harry Maguire powerfully headed the ball into the bottom corner to secure all three points for the Red Devils (84').

While Mohamed Salah created the most chances (four) in the match, the 33-year-old was poor in front of goal, landing one shot on target from three attempts. He was guilty of missing one golden opportunity from close range, completed none of his two attempted dribbles, and lost six duels (via FotMob).

One Liverpool fan was left unimpressed by his performance, posting:

"Salah is a disgrace"

🥤 @TheImmortalKop Salah is a disgrace

Another fan tweeted:

"Salah needs to go Saudi this January..."

_thePharaoh @Doc_Pharaoh @chiiamahkah 😭😭😭 Salah needs to go Saudi this January...

Other fans reacted below:

niran @TheOfficialFNG salah’s put his christmas tree up 2 months early

Yakob @yakobper90 Yeah Salah this is painful to watch. He’s actually washed.

AB⚕ @AbsoluteBruno Salah couldn’t bag the annual United G/A, he’s actually done

Yakob @yakobper90 Salah it’s been a pleasure watching you for 8 years. Rest now brother. We have the watch now.

"It's easy to get dragged into the negatives and spiral" - Virgil van Dijk provides verdict after Liverpool's 2-1 loss against Manchester United

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has insisted that his side must focus on working and improving rather than dwell on negativity after the Reds suffered a 2-1 loss against Manchester United. Arne Slot and Co. have now lost four games in a row across all competitions for the first time since November 2014.

The Reds have struggled to get going as a unit this season under Slot's tutelage, despite their positive start to the season. They are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 15 points from eight games, four points behind leaders Arsenal.

Van Dijk stated (via @AnfieldEdition):

"Overall if you look at the game we were far too rushed, making wrong decisions at time, and there were moments where we were open where we lost the ball."

He added:

"It's still a long season. It's easy to get dragged into the negatives and spiral. It's on us to keep working and improve, ASAP."

Liverpool will next face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 22.

