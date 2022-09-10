"He disrespected me, straight up" - Manchester United star accuses Jose Mourinho over mind games at Old Trafford

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has accused former Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho of playing mind games, as per Express.

Martial has given an eye-opening interview with 'France Football' in which he has spoken about his time playing under Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The French striker joined Manchester United in 2015 and then-manager Louis van Gaal handed him the number 9 shirt.

However, the Dutch tactician would be replaced by Mourinho for the 2016-17 campaign.

Martial has claimed that Mourinho disrespected him when he forced the striker to change his shirt number at the start of that season.

Legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic had just arrived at the club and he was soon given Martial's number 9 shirt with the Frenchman donning the number 11.

Martial said:

"It started with the story of the number. During the holidays, he sends me a message to ask me if I want to take 11, explaining to me that it's great, because it's legend Ryan Giggs. I tell him that I have the greatest respect for Giggs, but that I prefer to keep my number nine."

The Manchester United striker then revealed that his shirt number had changed without his knowledge:

“When I return to the club, I see my jersey with the number 11, the story did not start well [laughs ]. He disrespected me, straight up."

The former AS Monaco forward then discussed the mind games he believes Mourinho played during his time at Old Trafford:

"He [Mourinho] was talking about me in the press. He likes these games, but he also knows who he is doing it with. He knows that I am 20 years old then and that if I say something, it is I who will pass for the young person who lacks respect."

Football Daily @footballdaily



recalls the time Jose Mourinho took away the number 9 shirt from Martial 🗣 "He let him down when he swapped the number 9 with Zlatan, We were in the national team when he received a call from the club and he was like 'absolutely not'" @Evra recalls the time Jose Mourinho took away the number 9 shirt from Martial 🗣 "He let him down when he swapped the number 9 with Zlatan, We were in the national team when he received a call from the club and he was like 'absolutely not'" @Evra recalls the time Jose Mourinho took away the number 9 shirt from Martial https://t.co/wKqgIvPZF6

Martial also critical of former Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Martial ran into injury issues under Solskjaer

Mourinho is not the only former Manchester United manager to have irked Martial as Solskjaer has come in for criticism from the French striker too.

The Red Devils forward hints that he blames Solskjaer for the injury issues he has occurred over the past two seasons:

"The last two seasons, I have regularly played injured. People don't know that, I couldn't accelerate during the four months following the Covid season. Coach Solskjaer tells me that he needs me, so I play."

"Given my game, if I can't accelerate, it becomes very complicated. And I get set on fire... The coach never bothered to tell the media. Obviously, I end up getting injured to good and when I come back, finished, I don't play anymore."

Martial concluded:

"I took it very badly. I had a feeling of injustice."

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had this to say about Anthony Martial Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had this to say about Anthony Martial👀 https://t.co/YtF8bkWBDU

