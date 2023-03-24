“He doesn’t have anything left to buy” – TV host cracks hilarious response after Georgina Rodriguez says Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t ‘materialistic’

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is primed for the impending release of the sophomore season of her eponymous programme, "I Am Georgina." While discussing the docu-series during an exclusive interview with El Hormiguero (via Hola!), she said that the Portuguese superstar isn't materialistic.

The conversation orbited around Rodriguez's programme and her love life, stirring up a maelstrom of intense online discourse. The TV host quizzed Rodriguez on the lavish gifts she and Ronaldo shower on each other, particularly on special occasions like birthdays.

In jest, the hosts queried Rodriguez on what she gets for Ronaldo, given that he's one of the wealthiest sportsmen in the world. The supermodel and influencer responded:

“This year, he gave me his time. My birthday always falls on game nights, so I spend few of my birthdays with him. We spent my birthday together, with our kids, with our families.”

When the host pushed for more information, she revealed:

“He’s not very materialistic. We’re not materialistic.”

That saw the host hilariously respond:

“Well, he’s not materialistic because he doesn’t have anything left to buy. He has everything.”

Georgina Rodriguez's new streaming sensation, now on Netflix, is a riveting narrative of her life, capturing her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. It also reveals a glimpse into her professional obligations, maternal duties and camaraderie with her confidants.

Georgina Rodriguez opens up on how she and Cristiano Ronaldo raise their kids

Furthermore, in the interview (via Hola!), Georgina Rodriguez shared her insights and philosophy in raising her children with Cristiano Ronaldo. She said that she ensures that her children do not waste any food, noting that she shows them videos of less-privileged children who have nothing to eat:

“Cristiano and I come from very humble families. So we value every opportunity because we know how much they’re worth. Sometimes I show them videos of children who have no food, and I tell them ‘Look, this could happen to you guys.’”

According to Hola!, her comments didn't sit well with some fans who took to the internet to debate her parenting style. They were quick to challenge the effectiveness of her approach in educating her children about the disparity and inequality that exist worldwide.

