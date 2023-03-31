“He doesn’t have a big head” – William Saliba says ‘it’s a pleasure’ to play with Arsenal teammate 

Arsenal defender William Saliba has heaped praise on starlet Buyako Saka, saying that it's a pleasure to play alongside the England international.

Saliba credited Saka's quality, both as a player and person. The Frenchman said that despite his young age, Saka is a great player and is down to earth. The former Saint-Etienne defender also spoke highly of Arsenal's club ethos.

Speaking to Stadium Astro (via the Mirror), Saliba said about Saka:

"You can say already, he is a very, very good player. Even if he is young, he is already a top, top player. I want and I think he will stay like this because he is a good person, and he is humble. He doesn’t have a big head."

He added:

"He always works, and he is a good guy, he’s always happy. It’s a pleasure to play with him. This club is a family, and we have to keep going like that."

There's a reason why Bukayo Saka is so highly regarded in the Arsenal dressing room. The winger, 21, is playing a crucial role in guiding the Gunners to their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, contributing 12 goals and ten assists in 28 games this season.

He's the club's leading assist provider and second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League, only behind fellow winger Gabriel Martinelli.

Saliba, meanwhile, is enjoying his first full season at the Emirates . The French international has expressed his happiness to be challenging for the title this season:

"Of course, I didn’t know before the summer that we would be on the top (of the league). But when you play for Arsenal, you have to think about the top because it’s a good club. We are happy to be back on the top but we are not finished."

Arsenal face Leeds United in Premier League on Saturday

Mikel Arteta's side will return to Premier League action after a two-week break when they host Leeds United at the Emirates on Saturday (April 1).

The Gunners are on an excellent run of form in the Premier League, winning their last six games, including a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace just before the international break.

Arsenal are atop the standings with 69 points from 28 games. They're eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City but have played a game more.

