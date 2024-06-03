“He doesn’t care” “He hates Ten Hag” - Manchester United fans react as Jadon Sancho gives frosty response to question on Red Devils future

Manchester United fans have concluded Jadon Sancho doesn't want to return after he snubbed a journalist's question about his future after the UEFA Champions League final. The English winger has spent the second half of the season on loan at Borussia Dortmund who suffered a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the final.

Sancho was recorded walking through the media areas after BvB's defeat at Wembley. A journalist asked him:

"Jadon, see you on the United tour?"

Jadon Sancho snubbed the question and quickly moved on seemingly unwilling to give an update on the situation. His Manchester United future is uncertain after falling out with Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag dropped the 24-year-old for underperforming in training ahead of a 3-1 loss to Arsenal (September 3). The attacker hit back by accusing his manager of scapegoating him in a now-deleted X post.

Trending

This led to the Dutch coach banishing him from the Red Devils' first team and he didn't appear for the club again until returning to Dortmund. He rejoined the Bundesliga giants on loan in January and was a prominent member of Edin Terzic's side.

Sancho is set to return to Manchester United next month once his loan expires as things stand. He has two years left on his contract and BvB will reportedly struggle to afford to sign him permanently.

Expand Tweet

Fans were left intrigued by Sancho's response to the question over a United return for pre-season.

One fan thinks the 23-cap England international is waiting for Ten Hag to leave:

"He doesn't care. Until when Erik ten Hag leaves."

Expand Tweet

Another fan echoed those sentiments:

"He hates Ten Hag."

Other fans gave similar views on the video with one touting a move to the Saudi Pro League:

"Drive him to Saudi man had enough of him."

One fan backed him to replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG:

"I say he goes PSG and becomes the new Mbappe."

Another fan mocked Sancho by posting a picture of Kobbie Mainoo celebrating Manchester United's FA Cup triumph and asked:

"Who lost?"

Jadon Sancho is reportedly willing to return to Manchester United if Erik ten Hag leaves

Jadon Sancho appears unwilling to return with Erik ten Hag still in charge.

Jadon Sancho is reportedly prepared to return to Manchester United but only if Ten Hag is dismissed, per Daily Mirror. The Dutchman's future is in doubt despite guiding his side to the FA Cup.

The Red Devils' new co-owners INEOS are amid an end-of-season review to decide Ten Hag's future. He has a year left on his contract but could depart after United's eighth-placed finish in the league.

Ten Hag touched on Sancho's situation last month and he spoke positively about the loan spell. He said after the winger impressed in Dortmund's Champions League semifinal win against PSG (2-0 aggregate) (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Jadon played very good, he showed why Manchester United bought him and he showed he represents a high value for the club. Which is good. I'm happy for Jadon... we'll see what is going to happen in the future."

Jadon Sancho may push for a permanent exit if Ten Hag remains in charge at United. He joined the Premier League giants from Dortmund in 2021 for £73 million.