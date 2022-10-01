“He doesn’t give much freedom to the players” – Cesc Fabregas makes bold claim about Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta

Former skipper Cesc Fabregas believes manager Mikel Arteta doesn't give Arsenal players the same freedom he enjoyed during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Spanish international joined Arsenal in 2004 under Arsene Wenger and spent seven years playing for the Gunners. Comparing Wenger to Arteta, Fabregas said that the Frenchman gave his players more freedom to express themselves on the pitch, and Arteta believes in keeping the leash tight.

Fabregas joined BT Sport's panel in discussing Saturday's scheduled North London derby clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. During the discussion, Fabregas shed light on Arteta's way of managing his team while drawing a comparative line with his former manager Wenger. Fabregas said:

"I think everyone is different. Every coach is different and demands different things.

He added:

"Arsene always gave me a lot of freedom to be myself. I think Mikel now is a little bit of 'it's his way.' He doesn't give much freedom to the players, it's about the way he wants the approach to be from himself, not the players."

Arteta has had a mixed relationship with the team as the younger players have followed his path while the senior members have had a tough time finding their way through his system. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had an ugly fallout with the Spanish manager and left the club to join Barcelona last winter.

Regardless of Arteta's managerial approach, the Gunners have begun the new season on a high, keeping their top position in the Premier League table under firm control with seven wins in eight matches.

Former manager Arsene Wenger has twice reiterated that the current squad under Mikel Arteta has everything it takes to become the eventual champions of the ongoing Premier League season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's faith in younger players is paying him dividends this season

After facing humiliation season after season and failing to challenge the top teams for the Premier League title, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reignited the club with the help of his young players.

The Spanish manager's trust in younger players like William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, among others, is paying him dividends this season. The Gunners look to be a more confident side as they continue to dominate every opposition they have faced so far, barring Manchester United.

Arteta's team have only lost one game in eight matches in the ongoing season. In their group in the UEFA Europa League, the Gunners hold second spot with one win and a draw.

