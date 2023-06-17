“He doesn’t help Ronaldo”, “ain't doing anything” – Portugal fans unhappy as ‘No. 1 fraud’ starts with Cristiano Ronaldo against Bosnia 

Portugal fans are unhappy as Joao Felix starts in attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday (June 17).

Roberto Martinez's side are coming off back-to-back wins against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Ronaldo scored braces in each game and has expectedly starts again.

Fans, though, are sceptical about Felix earning a starting spot. Diogo Costa starts between the sticks for Portugal. Danilo, Ruben Dias and Antonio Silva are the three central defenders, while Raphael Guerreiro and Joao Cancelo are the two full-backs.

Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha and Bernardo Silva start in midfield, while Felix partners Ronaldo in attack. Fans, though, are unhappy at Felix's inclusion. One tweeted:

"Rafael Leao over Joao Felix anyday. Felix is No. 1 fraud, and he doesn't help Ronaldo."

Another chimed in:

"Mf uses Ronaldo to hype up his boy all the time, we all know he ain’t doing anything."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Portugal @selecaoportugal O nosso 11 inicial para o jogo de hoje! #VesteABandeira O nosso 11 inicial para o jogo de hoje! #VesteABandeira https://t.co/Fo9I2ldAUL

What Portugal manager Roberto Martinez said about Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo, international football's most decorated player, is a key player under new manager Roberto Martinez. Many had reckoned that the 2022 FIFA World Cup would be Ronaldo's last act on the international stage, but that hasn't been the case.

The 38-year-old, who plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, is the Portugal captain and is still going strong. Martinez reponded to the contrary when asked whether Ronaldo playing outside Europe is a concern (via Record Portugal):

"Playing outside Europe is sometimes an advantage to play in the national team. We have three ways of analysing a player: individual quality, experience and commitment. Cristiano's commitment is total. He is an example for the locker room, an example for Portuguese and world football."

He added:

"He has played 198 matches for the national team, and it is a normal situation. Like any other player, he needs to train well in order to play. We need a high-performance environment with competition for our players. Cristiano and Pepe are examples for the Portuguese football and that we need them to give all the experience and wisdom to the youngest."

Ronaldo is looking at yet another record. If he plays both games in the ongoing international break, the 38-year-old wil become the first male player to play 200 international games, which will be yet another feather in his illustrious cap. He already holds the record for most goals.

