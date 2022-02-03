“He doesn’t impress me much” – Vincent Aboubakar accuses Liverpool's Mohamed Salah of not producing enough ahead of AFCON semi-final

Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar has criticized Liverpool and Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final between the two countries.

Aboubakar has been on fire for his country in the AFCON and leads the scoring charts with six goals to his name. Meanwhile, Salah has just two strikes to his name in the competition, having played every minute of all five games for his country. The 29-year-old could be up against his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane if Egypt manages to overcome an in-form Cameroon side tonight.

When asked about his opinion on the 'Egyptian King', the Cameroon captain did not seem particularly impressed with the Liverpool attacker. Aboubakar went on to say that Salah is not at the level of Kylian Mbappe. He told Radio France Internationale:

"He doesn’t impress me much. I say it clearly because I’m an honest person and I have my way of seeing things. If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn’t impress me much. He’s a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn’t produce a lot of stuff in the game."

He added:

"Of course, he’s doing good stuff in the Premier League because he’s been in a team that’s been there for years. He’s a good player but not at the level of some like Mbappé."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



They will either face Egypt or Cameroon in the final of



Sadio Mane with a goal and assist in Senegal's 3-1 win over Burkina Faso tonight. They will either face Egypt or Cameroon in the final of #AFCON2021 this Sunday.

Hosts Cameroon will be the biggest test for Egypt so far in the tournament as the two countries lock horns on Thursday night.

Mohamed Salah has been a goalscoring machine for Liverpool

It is pretty evident that Aboubakar is not a big fan of Mohamed Salah. However, there is no denying the fact that the former Roma star has been an absolute goalscoring machine since moving to Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017.

The 29-year-old has scored 148 goals and provided 56 assists in 229 games for the Reds. Needless to say, achieving such numbers that too in the Premier League is not an easy task.

Salah also won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. He narrowly missed out on the award to Harry Kane last year.

M.Salah11 @fcsalah11



Mohamed Salah: 23



Messi + Neymar + Ronaldo: 23



Goals this season: Mohamed Salah: 23 Messi + Neymar + Ronaldo: 23

The Egyptian wizard is leading the Premier League scoring charts this season as well with 16 goals to his name in 20 games.

The Liverpool number 11 is not only a lethal goalscorer but is also a brilliant creator. This is evident from the fact that he is also leading the assists charts this season with nine contributions. With 23 goals and nine assists in all competitions in 26 games this campaign, Salah is currently regarded as one of the best in Europe.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar