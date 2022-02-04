“He doesn’t just eat any old s***” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s old conditioning coach explains why Manchester United icon is ‘genius’

Cristiano Ronaldo turns 37 this Saturday but he is still at the top of his game at Manchester United. The Portuguese has reached an age where most players choose to retire from the sport and take a step back, but he is still playing at the highest level possible. He has already scored 14 goals and assisted three for United across all competitions this season.

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck

14 goals

3 assists



Bruno Fernandes

7 goals

10 assists



#MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo14 goals3 assistsBruno Fernandes7 goals10 assists Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹⚽️ 14 goals🅰️ 3 assistsBruno Fernandes 🇵🇹⚽️ 7 goals🅰️ 10 assists#MUFC https://t.co/7Qd1ywq4vI

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still in peak physical condition due to his strict fitness regime and dietary plan which he follows rigorously.

Mick Clegg, the power and strength coach at United, called the Portuguese an "absolute genius." Clegg hailed Ronaldo's skill at maintaining his body not just physically, but mentally, emotionally and spiritually as well.

Clegg said:

“He'll make sure he won't put himself in danger of having an injury, so he doesn't self-injure, which is what a lot of players do. So he's always doing the right recovery after games, he's always doing the injury prevention stuff before training and games. With Cristiano, everything is done with precision. When he goes to the dinner table, he doesn't just eat any old s***.”

Ex-Manchester United conditioning coach thinks Cristiano Ronaldo can play beyond the 40 mark

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United

Mick Clegg thinks the Portuguese can play in his 40s like United legend Ryan Giggs and will be looking to reach the mid-40s mark. He said:

“He eats what he knows is going to put what he needs into his body. His focus all the time is on getting things right. It's preparation for being the best you can be when match-day comes. There's nobody as dedicated to being as good as he is - that's why, in my opinion, he's a genius. He knows how to balance his food and he's consistent in everything he does."

Clegg added:

"The only person I've found as consistent was Ryan Giggs, which was why he played on until he was 40. Cristiano will want to go beyond the 40 mark.”

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Mick Clegg (Ex- United fitness coach)



“Prior to Ronaldo, the best athlete in terms of body work was Giggs. If Giggs played for United before age 40, Ronaldo could play until age 41. Cristiano was the only one who was able to surpass the high achievements of Giggs. " Mick Clegg (Ex- United fitness coach)“Prior to Ronaldo, the best athlete in terms of body work was Giggs. If Giggs played for United before age 40, Ronaldo could play until age 41. Cristiano was the only one who was able to surpass the high achievements of Giggs. " https://t.co/QEOzwJbN1d

Clegg even revealed Ronaldo's desire to go into management once he stops playing and wants to remain connected to the game even after retiring.

Clegg said:

“He's working towards being a manager and will want to be the best in the world – just as he did as a player. It wouldn't surprise me if, at some point, his career carries on through United, with him becoming the manager there.”

Also Read Article Continues below

This could mean even more time at Manchester United for the 36-year-old. But all this is just hearsay, and only time will tell what happens once the Portuguese decides to hang up his boots.

Edited by Aditya Singh