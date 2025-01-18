“He doesn’t look interested” - Troy Deeney makes worrying assessment about Mohamed Salah’s antics in Liverpool win vs Brentford

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney believes something is wrong with Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool ace was the first to walk down the tunnel following their 2-0 win over Brentford. The incident occurred after their Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, January 18.

Salah has had an excellent start to the season for the Reds, garnering 21 goals and 17 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions. However, he was unable to register a goal contribution against Brentford, drawing a rare blank.

Darwin Nunez proved to be the hero for Liverpool, coming off the bench to score twice in stoppage time. Arne Slot and Co. were all smiles at full-time as they celebrated with the away fans. But Salah opted to walk straight down the tunnel, which Deeney noticed.

Deeney told talkSPORT:

"Notably, Salah is the first one off the pitch. Something's up with that fella today. Whether it's something with Saudi, whether there's a move, but he's not been at the races today. Him going down the tunnel first, even though 95 per cent of the team is over there celebrating, says a lot to me."

During the game, Deeney had stated:

"He doesn't look interested. He's standing on the touchline and if he sprints inside, he's one-on-one every time. But he doesn't look like he wants to. I'd be really disappointed if I was a Liverpool fan."

"It wasn't like he was five steps ahead of the others. The whole team was celebrating in the corner and he was 70 metres away. It was like, 'Job done, I'm out of here'. There might be something else going on and I'm overreacting. But that said a lot to me."

Salah's contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the season, with contract talks still happening behind the scenes. The 'Egyptian King' has been linked with a potential move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

"He offered nothing today" - Troy Deeney provides verdict on Mohamed Salah's performance following Liverpool's 2-0 win over Brentford

Troy Deeney reckons Mohamed Salah offered "nothing" for Liverpool during their late 2-0 win over Brentford. He was also left aghast when Arne Slot opted to sub off Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz instead of Salah, despite the latter's struggles.

Salah didn't have the best of games in front of goal and was largely nullified by Brentford's defense. The 32-year-old created seven chances but completed zero dribbles, landed just one shot on target from two attempts, and completed 26 passes from an attempted 38 (68 percent accuracy), as per FotMob.

From the aforementioned source, Deeney said:

"I just think when he's not at the top of his game, the game passes him by. I genuinely believe that. His record is unbelievable. But when you're in this situation, you need your big players to keep seeing it through, keep getting the job done."

He continued:

"If it was anyone else, he'd have been taken off. Gakpo was poor today but did a lot more than Salah. Diaz came off and did a lot more than Salah. He's living off, 'He may get you that goal.' Liverpool fans will probably give me a bit of stick but if you watched the game and you watch him as closely as we did, he offered nothing today."

Salah will be aiming to bounce back for the Reds in their next fixture against Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, January 21.

