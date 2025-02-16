"He doesn’t manage to perform the same in the national team" - Brazil legend wants more from Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr with the national team

Brazil legend Ronaldo has called out Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr for his struggles with the national team over the years. The talented forward has failed to consistently impact games for the Selecao, with other players often overshadowing him.

Ad

One of the most prominent Brazilian footballers of the 21st century, Ronaldo spoke with fellow Brazil legend Romario about Vinicius Jr. The former Real Madrid man pointed out that the 24-year-old does not replicate his performances for Los Blancos with the national team.

“He doesn’t manage to perform the same in the national team," Ronaldo said via Bolavip.

Vinicius Jr was voted FIFA's Best Men's Player of the Year in 2024 after playing a starring role for Real Madrid as they won the UEFA Champions League and LaLiga titles. The forward, however, missed out on the Ballon d'Or for 2024, with Manchester City man Rodri beating him to the award despite his great success at club level.

Ad

Trending

Rodri had been named as the Player of the Tournament as Spain won Euro 2024 in the summer. By contrast, Vinicius Jr scored two goals in three games in the group stage of the 2024 Copa America before a yellow card suspension ruled him out of the quarterfinal defeat to Uruguay.

Vinicius Jr has only managed five goals in 37 appearances for Brazil since making his debut for the national team in 2019. The forward has played in three major tournaments, the Copa America in 2021, 2022 FIFA World Cup, and 2024 Copa America, since his debut, and has yet to win any silverware.

Ad

Vinicius Jr struggles as ten-man Real Madrid drop points at Osasuna

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr failed to add to his eight goals in LaLiga as his side played out a 1-1 draw away from home against Osasuna. Los Blancos finished the game with 10 men after Jude Bellingham was shown a first-half red card.

Kylian Mbappe scored first for Real Madrid before Ante Budimir equalized for Osasuna from the penalty spot in the second half. Carlo Ancelotti's side failed to find a winner, with many of his stars failing to shine in Pamplona.

Vinicius Jr completed the most dribbles (six) in the game, completed three passes into the final third, drew three fouls, and created two chances. The forward, however, missed two big chances, registered no accurate crosses, completed one of three long balls, and won only nine of 17 duels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback