“He doesn’t need to be put in place” – Manchester United star says Rasmus Hojlund has listened to his advice after Old Trafford move

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has spoken about his national team colleague Rasmos Hojlund, who joined him at Old Trafford this summer. The former Tottenham Hotspur star revealed how he's helped the striker settle in, adding that he's excited to see him follow his advice at the club.

Manchester United's spending spree saw them lure Rasmos Hojlund from Atalanta in a deal worth €75 million in August. The 20-year-old has had a promising start to life at Old Trafford, recording three goals in eight appearances across all competitions.

Expand Tweet

As it stands, the Danish forward is Erik Ten Hag's preferred option in the centre-forward role, having started all of the Red Devils' last six games across all fronts. Speaking to Ekstrabladet, Christian Eriksen revealed how he's assisted the striker to get accustomed to life at Old Trafford.

“We’ve been out to eat, he’s been over at my house, and we see each other every day at the club," the midfielder explained. “He doesn’t need to be put in place. I have given him my advice and he has chosen to live close to the stadium and the training facility, so he has listened there.”

Expand Tweet

The former Tottenham midfielder also had his say on his countryman's start to life in the Premier League. According to him, Hojlund has been a wise acquisition by Manchester United and really fits into the club.

“I think Rasmus has been a wise purchase. He’s a guy who fits into the squad, fits into the way of playing, understands the coach’s ideas and he’s a good guy who works hard,” he said.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United will be back in action in the Premier League this weekend after beating Brentford in the English top flight last time out. Ten Hag's men are scheduled to lock horns with Sheffield United in a vital clash away from home on Saturday, October 21.

Following that, they'll switch their focus to the Champions League where they go head-to-head with Copenhagen at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 24.

The Red Devils will then face their biggest test yet as they prepare for their derby clash with Manchester City in the Premier League on October 29, followed by an EFL Cup clash with Newcastle United on November 1.