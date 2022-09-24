“He doesn’t need to win a World Cup to be called great” – Javier Zanetti offers opinion on Lionel Messi being compared to Diego Maradona

Former Inter Milan full-back Javier Zanetti shared his take on Argentina superstar Lionel Messi being compared to Diego Maradona.

Both Messi and Maradona are two of the greatest players to ever represent Albiceleste. The late great Maradona won two World Cups for Argentina in 1978 and 1986. He was the star of the show when the South American giants captured the honor in 1986.

The FIFA World Cup honor has been a feather that is missing from Messi's decorated cap. That said, Zanetti believes Messi doesn't need a certain trophy to establish his greatness.

Here's what the current Inter vice-president had to say in a recent interview:

"He doesn't need to win a World Cup to be called great. There is always this fixation. Just look at his impressive numbers. I also thought about myself, the thing that matters most is the path one has taken to get there at certain levels, having given everything.

"Then Maradona is always compared to Messi. I say, that as an Argentine, we must be proud to have had two players like this."

The legendary defender further went on to explain players' mentality as they move closer to the FIFA World Cup 2022 that is set to start on November 20:

"You need to think about it as little as possible, because then maybe you get injured. he mental aspect counts more than the physical one.

"The preparation has not changed because the player is preparing to face a demanding season with the World Cup in between. Be strong knowing that you have to do well in the club if you want to be protagonists in Qatar."

Paulo Dybala makes claim on Lionel Messi ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina.

Lionel Messi will be pivotal to Argentina's chances of putting on a good performance during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

His Argentine teammate Paulo Dybala recognizes that fact as the AS Roma star stated in a recent interview with TyC Sport:

“Leo (Messi) is doing very well. When he is well, we are all well. It's always nice to work next to him and see him every day. In addition, at a football level, he had a good start to the year in his club.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far