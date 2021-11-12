“He doesn’t have that same personality” – Lothar Matthaus claims David Alaba can never replace “leader” Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid

German football legend Lothar Matthaus has questioned Real Madrid star David Alaba's leadership abilities when compared to that of former captain Sergio Ramos.

David Alaba joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich earlier this summer as a free agent. Sergio Ramos, on the other hand, parted ways with Los Blancos as a free agent to join French giants PSG. The Spaniard was a stalwart in defense at the European giants for 16 years.

Speaking to Spanish publication AS, Matthaus gave his opinion on Real Madrid following the departure of Sergio Ramos. The former Bayern Munich man believes David Alaba cannot take up Ramos' mantle as leader of the Spanish side. He said:

"Real Madrid has lost its personality without Ramos. Alaba is a great player, but he does not have that personality. He is not a leader like Ramos."

Matthaus also believes that Real Madrid are not in the running for the UEFA Champions League crown this season. He said:

"For me the favorites in the Champions League are Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern."

Real Madrid are currently 2nd in La Liga, one point behind Real Sociedad at the top of the league. Carlo Ancelotti's side are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. Los Blancos are also top of Group D in the Champions League. Real Madrid are two points ahead of Inter Milan in second, with only two games left to play in the group stage.

"Haaland and Mbappé would fit better at Real Madrid" - Lothar Matthaus

Mbappe and Haaland are two of the best strikers in the world

Matthaus also gave his thoughts on where he thinks Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe will end up in the future. The two forwards have already established themselves as footballing superstars and Matthaus believes their futures lie away from their current respective clubs.

Both Haaland and Mbappe have been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Spanish club had multiple offers rebuffed by PSG for the Frenchman earlier this summer. Haaland has also been the subject of interest from Bayern Munich, with the Bavarian giants seeing the Norwegian as the successor to Robert Lewandowski.

Matthaus, however, thinks the duo would be better suited to joining Real Madrid in the future. He said:

"Haaland may end up at Bayern after Lewandowski, but not alongside Lewandowski. That would be a nice scenario, but it wouldn't work. Haaland and Mbappé would fit better at Real Madrid."

