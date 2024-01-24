“He doesn’t have a system” - Ex-Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello names No. 1 coach in the world right now

Fabio Capello has heaped praise on Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and has labeled him the best coach in the world right now. The Italian claims that the former Chelsea manager does not have a rigid system and adjusts things based on the opponents.

Speaking to MARCA, Capello stated that it is difficult to win as much as Ancelotti has in various leagues. He added that the Real Madrid manager makes his players adapt to the needs of the game and makes them give their 100% every time.

Capello said:

"It's very difficult to win as much as Carlo has won. He goes to Germany and wins, he goes to England and wins, in Italy he goes and it's not that he wins, it's that it's a miracle what he does. I never thought he could win a title with the team he had."

He added:

"He's smart. He doesn't have a system, it depends on the players he has. Knowing how to adapt is a sign of intelligence. You can't always play with the same style, it depends on the players you have. You have to put your players in the right place and with the game plan that allows them to perform better, to give you 100%."

Carlo Ancelotti signed a new deal with Real Madrid earlier this season and is set to stay at Santiago Bernabeu until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Fabio Capello takes shots at Real Madrid's rival coach

Fabio Capello also spoke about Xavi and his rigid system which does not prepare enough based on the opponents. He added that it cost the Barcelona manager the Supercopa de España final.

Capello told MARCA:

"There are coaches who insist: 'This is my system, this is my way of playing.' Every game you have to study and prepare for, you have to always have a winning spirit and mentality, but one of the most important things is to know the opponent and how to play them, their characteristics. Where they are good and where they are not."

Real Madrid and Barcelona are chasing Girona this season in the league. The Catalan side are 8 points behind the league leaders, while Los Blancos are a point behind but have a game in hand.